A YOUNG MAN WAS SHOT MURDERED

SAN PEDRO DEL PARANÁ (Special Envoy) An alleged case of assassination occurred in the southern city of San Pedro del Paraná, specifically in the Curupika’y company. The fatal victim was Denis César Venialgo Pérez (21), who suffered several injuries from a firearm shot, presumably a 22-millimeter caliber shotgun from a car whose occupants are unknown. The event occurred today at 3:30 p.m. in the aforementioned company. The relatives of the deceased maintain that this crime is related to another that occurred in the town of Santa María a few days ago. The 53rd Curuzú Esteban police station in this district intervened.

MAJOR ACCIDENT CAUSED PROPERTY DAMAGE

YGUAZU (Special Envoy) A traffic accident with material damage occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. on international route No. II, at Km 42 of the Urban Center of the City of Yguazu.

Where the Toyota brand truck, Hilux type, red, single cab, year 1999, plate No. ATF-733, guided by METODIO KOCHINSKI (58) domiciled at km 47 of this neighborhood, Driving Record of the Municipality of Minga Guazu and the CHANGAN brand truck, 4 doors, gray, sheet metal No. HAB-978, guided by MARCELO FAVIAN GIGGLBERGER BAREIRO, (48) with a driving license from the Municipality of Ciudad del Este, domiciled at Km 8 1/2 monday side accompanied by Mrs. SARA CALONGA DE GIGGLBERGER (46) residing at km 8 1/2 monday side, the three victims suffered injuries and were helped by the Yguazu City Fire Department aboard the ambulance to the Yguazu Sanatorium for their medical assistance, where they are stable and both vehicles were removed from the scene by a crane from the TAPE PORA Consortium to the Commissioner.

HE WENT TO MAKE A SALE AND DID NOT COME BACK

MINGA PORA (Special envoy) A man from the department of Canindeyú was reported missing by his relatives after coming to Alto Paraná with the intention of selling a property. His whereabouts have been unknown since last week and last weekend was the last time his phone was on. According to rumors, he was allegedly the victim of a kidnapping, but officially neither the National Police nor the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that.

The one whose whereabouts are unknown is Pedro Ortigoza Ortigoza (34), a resident of the San Antonio de Nueva Esperanza neighborhood (Canindeyú). His sister Angélica Ortigoza Schwerz (40) reported him missing on April 2 at the 4th Police Station of the Nueva Esperanza district, explaining that on March 30 he went to the Limoy neighborhood to sell land to a certain Fredy Armando Maidana. That day, at 8:00 in the morning, he notified that he had arrived at his destination and that he was fine.

According to the complainant, since that day they have lost contact with their brother and that last April 1 was the last time they saw him online on WhatsApp. After that his cell phone already turned off. The woman added that Pedro suffers from epilepsy. The National Police carried out some searches, but to no avail. Any information about the missing man can be reported to the 911 System.

A MAN IS CONVICTED FOR FAMILY VIOLENCE AND COERCION

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) Fiscal agent Susan Vega, from the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Family Violence, was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison against Arnaldo Andrés Denis Báez (28 years old), who was found guilty of acts of family violence and coercion.

According to the background of the case, Arnaldo Andrés had subjected his partner to physical attacks on repeated occasions. The most recent events occurred on May 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., inside a house located in the San Miguel neighborhood of the capital of Alto Paraná. Then, on May 17, in the morning, the man attacked his partner again after an argument they had because he himself did not want the woman to go to work.

On that occasion, Arnaldo Andrés began to threaten her with death, telling her in Guarani “I already killed a person once, it won’t be anything to kill you too.” He also told her that he had already hit her father and her mother, and that hitting her would be nothing. He then delivered several punches to her face.

However, after Arnaldo Andrés fell asleep, the victim took the opportunity to take his cell phone and call a friend to come to his house to take pictures of the injuries suffered. The friend went to the place, captured the images of the injuries and then went directly to the police station to file the complaint.

After considering all these elements of conviction, prosecutor Susan Vega initiated the criminal proceedings and resolved the accusation of the aggressor, which led to his sentence of 3 years and 6 months in prison. The Court, made up of Milciades Ovelar, Flavia Recalde and Emilia Santos, handed down the sentence in the case.

comment

comment