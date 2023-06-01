POLICE EVENTS « cde News

TEACHER SUFFERS BRUTAL ASSAULT INSIDE HER CLASSROOM

AUGUSTO SALDÍVAR (Special envoy) A teacher was the victim of a brutal assault inside her classroom, minutes before the students arrived. It happened in a JA Saldívar school.

A brutal assault was recorded at the Basic School No. 6545 Dr. Eusebio Ayala, in the city of JA Saldívar, in the Central Department, where a teacher was waiting for her students and was surprised by a man carrying a knife. .

According to what one of her classmates recounted through NPY, the incident occurred during siesta hours this past Monday when the teacher was preparing the class, waiting for the start time and the students to arrive. .

Suddenly, the stranger entered and, pointing the knife at her, threatened her and demanded that she lie down on the ground so that he could take all her belongings.

The woman would have resisted the assault and a struggle began between the two, but the man pushed her and she fell on a table that even collapsed.

The victim began to scream desperately, while the offender took all his belongings and quickly fled the scene.

“It is the fear that all the compañeras have, because we are totally unprotected at the mercy of all the assailants. We do not know in what character the boy came, but he was brutal, he threatened her with a knife and took everything he had at the time, ”said the teacher.

In this sense, he said that the unknown person took, in addition to the documentation from the victim’s car, documents from the institution itself.

“Right now those documents (from the school) are worth gold to us, because we are in the process of final evaluation of the first stage and all those documents led,” he lamented.

The teacher also stated that on previous occasions they had already been victims of other assault attempts, in which criminals broke the windows and burned the curtains in order to enter the classrooms.

It is an educational institution where classes are held from preschool to sixth grade, but it is completely unprotected, because it does not even have a perimeter wall. In the surroundings there are also several vacant patios, which increases insecurity.

WOMAN WANTED FOR VIOLATION OF DUTY OF CARE CAPTURED

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) A woman who was a fugitive from Justice for five years was captured by the National Police. She herself must respond to a process for violation of duty of care or education.

This is Ancelma Denis Gamarra (33), domiciled at km 10 Acaray, Santa Teresa settlement in this city, who registers an arrest warrant according to official letter No. 749 signed by the judicial clerk of the Criminal Court of Guarantees No. 03, Rubén Darío Areco .

The woman appeared at the duty office of Police Post No. 12 to process her life and residence certificate before the major non-commissioned officer Claudio Vera. When she consulted her data in the computer system, she verified that she has an arrest warrant.

The detainee was sent to the 25th Women’s Commissioner of Alto Paraná as a security measure prior to a medical diagnosis available to the Court of the case.

HE WAS MURDERED IN A SQUARE, THEY SUSPECT OF A FIGHT BETWEEN ADDICTED

AUGUSTO SALDIVAR (special envoy) A 24-year-old was murdered in a square in the city of J. Augusto Saldívar when he was in the company of his girlfriend. Two people are in custody for the incident.

In the early hours of this Wednesday, an act of homicide was recorded in a square in the city of J. Augusto Saldívar, with Rubén David Benítez Méndez, 24, as the fatal victim.

The young man, who had a prolific criminal record, was shot at chest height when he was in the company of his girlfriend.

The woman was in charge of giving notice of what happened to the relatives of the victim, who was taken urgently to the Capiatá Hospital. Once there, she was found dead.

The alleged perpetrators of the crime would be two men who, apparently, were also with Benítez and his girlfriend in the square. It is suspected that it could have been a fight between addicts.

The National Police carried out a raid this morning and completed the arrest of one of the suspects. The other turned himself in voluntarily at the police station after the murder.

Deputy Commissioner Arsenio Giménez stated that the victim’s girlfriend had an arrest warrant against her for aggravated robbery, for which she was also detained.

FISCAL ASSISTANT CAUSED MULTIPLE CRASH

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) An assistant prosecutor was arrested and his vehicle seized, for driving drunk and crashing into three other vehicles that were parked. It happened in the Juan E. O’Leary neighborhood of Ciudad del Este. It happened this morning, at approximately 03:00.

The apprehended Public Ministry official was Héctor Ramón Villalba (38), residing in the San Miguel neighborhood. He was driving a green Suzuki Grand Vitara van, ADZ-338PY sheet metal, in an apparent ethyl state.

With his vehicle he crashed into three vehicles that were parked on the streets: Alejo García c/ Cañada del Carmen. The damaged vehicles were: a Chevrolet brand van, model S10, year 2021, black gold color, with license plate No. AAEJ993 PY, owned by the Brazilian LEÓN GRZEEZA GONCALVES. Likewise, a Mercedes Benz van, model A19, with plate number AMM2D33 Brazil, owned by MANUELY FOGAZA DE ALMEIDA, Brazilian. Also a Ford car, white, with license plate No. QUA1D34 Brazil.

The prosecutor in the case is Cinthia Leiva, who arranged for the driver of the truck to be subjected to the alcohol test. This was transferred by the intervener to the base of the Highway Patrol, where HÉCTOR RAMÓN refused to submit to the breathalyzer test.

Faced with this situation, the prosecutor ordered his arrest, the seizure of the truck and that it be transferred to the headquarters of the Alto Paraná Police Directorate.

