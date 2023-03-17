AN ALLEGED RAPIST FALLS IN THE CENTER

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial) This is Pedro Cleber Gavilán (51 years old), residing at kilometer 8.5, Acaray side, Palmito Cue fraction of Ciudad del Este.

Agents from the Human Trafficking Division arrested a man wanted for sexual coercion and rape. The procedure was carried out this Thursday on Monseñor Rodríguez and Bernardino Caballero avenues, in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este.

The report states that the police team learned that the fugitive from justice would be in the downtown area, so they set up strict surveillance that allowed Gavilán’s arrest.

He was taken to the Investigation Base where he was made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

HE WAS KILLED WITH A MAZE AND HIS CONCUBINE IS DETAINED

MINGA GUAZÚ (Special Envoy) Alto Paraná. A man was killed by a blow to the head inside a house in Minga Guazú. Due to the fact, his concubine is detained, who was found at the scene.

On Thursday morning, a man was killed inside a house, located at Km 14, next to Acaray, fraction Tupasy Ykua, Minga Guasú.

According to the police report, the victim was identified as Nilceu Sansigolo, 57, who received a fatal blow to the head with an iron mallet.

A woman named Celina Gómez de Aguiar, who is the man’s concubine, was found at the scene. The interveners stated that they found the woman crying in the corridor of the house.

She said that hours before, the man was sharing and drinking alcoholic beverages with his 25-year-old son César Aguiar de Gomes and a bricklayer named Ramón Bogarín.

He recounted that his partner apparently fell to the floor as a result of drunkenness and the blow was what caused his death.

However, the agents found a plastic bucket containing a bloody iron mallet, presumably the object with which he received the blow to the head.

On the other hand, in a vacant yard next to the house, a plastic bag was found containing a bloody pillow, sheet and blanket.

The other two people mentioned above, who were in the house, fled the place aboard a silver car.

The forensic doctor, Dr. Aníbal Duarte, diagnosed the cause of death as “blunt trauma to the brain”.

After the fact, the Investigations Department and the Criminalistics personnel of the National Police were summoned.

Prosecutor Cinthia Leiva ordered that the apprehended be sent to the Women’s Prison. In addition, the mallet, apparently used for the act, was seized

SECURITY GUARD DIED SHOT BY BANDIT

The death of the young Fernando Arturo Carbajal Reyes, 24, security personnel from the SIT company, who was shot at head height a few days ago in the middle of the workplace by a thug who wanted to enter, was confirmed. On the premises of the company where Fernando worked, yesterday he could not stand it and died

My condolences to family and friends

A young and hardworking life is lost because of these bandits

SEARCH FOR FAMILY OF A WOMAN INTERNED AT IPS CENTRAL

ASUNCIÓN (Special Envoy) This is Lina Victoria Giménez de Cáceres, who is admitted to the IPS Hospital in Asunción.

The woman would be from the Bella Vista neighborhood area and seek to locate her relatives.

The request from the hospital was made through the 12th Metropolitan Police Station, and in turn, to the 3rd Police Station in Luque, but so far the police officers have not been able to contact the relatives, explained the Crio. Main Arnaldo Irala, head of the 3rd Central Police Station.

