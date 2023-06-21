POLICE EVENTS « cde News

16-YEAR-OLD MOTORCYCLE AND MOTORIZED POLICEMAN START IN ACCIDENT

YBY YAÚ (special envoy) The crash occurred in the San Juan neighborhood of the city of Yby Yaú. The minor got the worse part while the police officer turned out to be unharmed.

The accident occurred on Monday at approximately 08:45 hours, on the public road, Route PY05 “Gral. Bernardino Caballero” and Julio Oscar Bajac Street in the San Juan neighborhood of the city of Yby Yaú.

The mishap was carried out by a motorcycle of the brand Star model SK 110cc of black color, guided by a minor of 16 years who suffered; “Brain trauma” and another white Kenton Dakar 200cc Trail-type motorcycle, owned by the national police and at the service of the 7th Yby Yaú Police Station, driven by Assistant Petty Officer PS. Gabriel Ortega, Paraguayan, single, 24 years old.

The police agent told the interveners that he was driving on the aforementioned artery, in compliance with his preventive tour of the jurisdiction, from east to west, while the other bicycle was circulating in the opposite direction and at a given moment, suddenly came up against him. the other motorcycle, unable to avoid the collision, as a result of which its driver fell to the pavement suffering injuries.

The minor was helped by the agents of the Yby Yaú police station to the local health center, the doctor on duty recommended that the minor be referred to an assistance center in the city of Horqueta for their corresponding specialized medical studies, which was carried out in an ambulance.

TWO FISHERMEN DISAPPEARED IN THE WATERS OF THE PARAGUAY RIVER

CONCEPCIÓN (Special Envoy) Two fishermen disappeared on Tuesday in the waters of the Paraguay River in the Concepción area. Divers are engaged in the search for both people.

On the morning of this Tuesday, the disappearance of two men, identified as Carlos Cáceres and Marcos Agüero, was reported some 15 kilometers from the Port of Concepción, reported the correspondent for Nación Media, Ángel Flecha.

Both are brothers by mother and work as fishermen in the first department. At the time of their disappearance, they were sailing on the Paraguay River.

Commander José Aguiar, naval prefect of Concepción, commented that a neighbor was the one who made the complaint after receiving a message from the brother of these subjects reporting the fact.

Cáceres and Agüero were in a boat and his other brother was sailing in another boat, so he would have been a witness to what happened, he said.

Although there are not many details about the circumstances of the disappearance, Aguiar does not rule out that the boat has turned over, causing the fishermen to fall into the water.

Navy divers are collaborating in the search for these two missing persons in the waters of the Paraguay River

ASK FOR COLLABORATION TO RECOVER TRUCK

MINGA GUAZÚ (special envoy) José Asunción Barúa Barrios ( 66) Reported an act of Domestic Robbery, where they stole a Chevrolet S10 Truck silver color plate CDB 694 in the Union settlement area of ​​km 31 side Acaray of Minga Guazú.

According to the police complaint, the event occurred yesterday Monday, where approximately 3 people arrived with a firearm to carry various personal items, including the truck.

The fact was communicated to the competent Authorities. And any information about the truck at 0973.178.169 and 0981.506775

YOUNG GIRL ABANDONED BY HER BOYFRIEND DURING PERSECUTION

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) Prosecutor Luis Trinidad Colmán accused Carmen López Samudio (27) for her alleged participation in a millionaire armed robbery. In addition, he asked the Guarantee Court to order her preventive detention. Currently, López Samudio is being held at the women’s police station No. 25, located in the Alto Paraná Police Department.

According to the investigation, López Samudio would be part of the gang that committed an armed robbery in the commercial premises called Shopping Store, located in the Jebai Center gallery in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este. This establishment is owned by the Brazilian merchant Iván Nabih Zein. It is presumed that the defendant, as a concubine of one of the presumed direct perpetrators of the act, was aware of and actively participated in it.

The robbery took place on June 18, around 04:00 a.m., the business owner being the victim. During the incident, the criminal group stole from the place the sum of 15,000 US dollars and various merchandise valued at approximately 5,000 dollars. In addition, they subdued the security guards Roberto Carlos Riveros Gómez, from whom they took a 12-mm caliber shotgun, and Sergio Aldemir Carballo Servián, from whom they took a 38-mm caliber revolver.

Within the framework of the investigation, on June 19, at 12:30 p.m., Crime Investigation agents detained Carmen López Samudio during a chase and an exchange of shots with the alleged criminals who carried out the armed assault. The alleged criminals are Braulio Tillería, partner of the accused, and a subject known as “Gato”, whose identity is still unknown.

During the pursuit, Tillería and “Gato” abandoned the vehicle, a white Chevrolet, and fled on foot, while López Samudio remained in the car, which was abandoned near a stream. From inside the vehicle, the interveners seized a 12 mm caliber shotgun and two cell phones. It is presumed that Tillería was the one who was driving the car.

In addition, several raids were carried out by a prosecutor-police delegation, during which three cell phones, sports shoes, wallets with an identity card in the name of Arnaldo Araujo López (an Argentine national) and another identity card were seized. identity in the name of Juan Bautista Tillería (of Paraguayan nationality). Likewise, a jacket with a hood, a file folder and four IDs were seized.

After gathering the elements of suspicion, the prosecutor Trinidad Colmán presented the accusation against the woman and requested her preventive detention, considering the seriousness of the fact. Likewise, he required a four-month period for the presentation of the conclusive requirement. The investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of other suspects involved in the aggravated robbery.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

