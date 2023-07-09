POLICE EVENTS « cde News

ASSAULT IN MICROCENTRO LEAVES A GIARDIA INJURED

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) A violent assault was recorded in the downtown of Ciudad del Este, in the early hours of this Thursday. A group of 10 to 12 assailants practically arrived firing shots at the guard of a merchandise warehouse located on Eusebio Ayala avenue near Luis María Argaña. The security personnel identified as Bernardo Ramón Otazú Ayala (32), who received a bullet wound, was injured. It happened at approximately 03:00.

The criminals rose up with various merchandise, including: vapers, perfumes, gym items, among others.

According to the report from the First Police Station, the patrol cars arrived at the scene and were shot at by the criminals. The uniformed men, in turn, also responded with shots, starting a confrontation and pursuit.

The Police mobiles received several impacts from firearm projectiles, and finally the thugs managed to flee, between Luis María Argaña avenue and the PY 02 route, since the patrol car was left with mechanical damage in the vicinity of the roundabout. Oasis.

The criminals were traveling in two vehicles: a pickup truck, presumably from the Chevrolet brand, model S10, white, double cabin. The other car type, presumably from the Toyota brand, Premio model, white (old model) and a Sport type motorcycle, red.

Subsequently, a dialogue was held with two officials who were in front of the warehouse, inside a vehicle, who stated that they were waiting for the schedule to go to work. They are Cristian Manuel Báez Flores (31) and Fernando Báez Flores (22).

They stated that the aforementioned vehicles arrived at the site, and that the men got out of the vehicles firing shots at the security guard. Colleagues helped him, referring him to the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este.

Otazú, the wounded guard, also told the police that one of the criminals was wounded by a shot from a firearm.

Personnel from the Criminalistics Department carried out an inspection of the place and collected evidence, such as: 9-millimeter caliber shells served and percussed, a parrot-beak type clamp, and a violated security padlock.

The fact was communicated to the prosecutor Vanesa Candia.

HE LOCKED HIS GIRLFRIEND IN PRIVATE AND TRIED TO ESCAPE

COLONEL OVIEDO (Special envoy) The inmate locked the love room in the Coronel Oviedo prison with a key and tried to get around the roof to crack, but his fellow inmates caught him and notified the guards.

The noise that came from the roof in the Rancho sector of the Coronel Oviedo Regional Penitentiary woke up the inmates in the southern area of ​​the Oviedo prison. Surprised by the situation, they informed the superior of the guards, Prudencio Estigarribia, who sent his troops to verify what was happening. The mystery visitor wasn’t exactly a cat on the roof.

“With his guard group they went to check and saw a male subject climbing on top of the roof. Once he was reduced, they took him down and brought him to the duty office,” said Commissioner José Mercado, head of the 32nd Aguapety police station.

The prison guards identified him as Eliseo David Villalba Duarte, a native of Hernandarias (Alto Paraná), convicted of aggravated robbery to seven years in prison, who yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. received a visit from his concubine in private. Claricia Sanabria Vera, 43, came to the penitentiary from Ybyrarobaná, department of Canindeyú to visit him in said prison.

“They were spending the night and when he was reduced they verified the room where they were and it was locked up,” the commissioner said. Given the situation, the detainee handed over the key to the Justice personnel and when they opened the door they found his lady fast asleep.

The woman, 22 years older than her boyfriend, had not even realized that her partner had locked her up to try to escape. “Apparently she was going to leave him, the lady was surprised. The boy who tried to flee is a 21-year-old young man, we do not know for what reason or circumstance he tried to do it, he ventured, I say, ”Mercado pointed out.

As the woman did not have a judicial process on her file, those in charge of the penitentiary notified the jurisdictional police station about what had happened and allowed the lady to leave the place, so that she could return home.

The members of the 32nd police station informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office about what had happened so that it could intervene in the case.

DRUG SPOTTED PHOTOS

LUQUE (Special envoy) Through controls at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, a suspicious air parcel was retained. It was a box containing a children’s photo album that was destined for Sydney, Australia

When analyzing the photos, it was detected that they had cocaine adhered to the photographic paper.

Coordination SENAD – DINAC – Customs – Public Prosecutor’s Office – Attorney General’s Office.

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙥𝙪𝙩𝙖 𝙫𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙤 𝙚𝙣 𝙑𝙞𝙧 It’s time for you 𝙞𝙙𝙖 𝙮 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙣 𝙡𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚

IN FIGHT OVER LAND DESTROY HOUSE

San Juan Nepomuceno (special envoy) Edilberto Díaz, one of the local residents, found his home in ruins and his belongings lying on the street this morning. This incident occurs in the context of a legal dispute over the adjudication of the land, which has two lessors and has not yet been resolved by the relevant authorities. Díaz Verón commented that he acquired the property in 2009, showing the supporting documents.

According to witnesses, Melanio Silvero, the other supposed owner of the municipal property, arrived in the early hours of today, accompanied by one of his sons, who is a neighbor of the place. Together, they used a chainsaw to completely destroy the house built by Diaz.

It is not the first time that Edilberto Díaz has been involved in this problem. It is with great frustration that he has vigorously petitioned the competent authorities to resolve this property conflict that has been static for many years.

