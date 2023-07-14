POLICE EVENTS « cde News

HE HIT A GATE AND ALMOST KILLED HIM WITH A ROAST

YPANÉ (special envoy) A man was attacked with a hoe for accidentally hitting his neighbor’s gate in Ypané. He suffered internal blows to his stomach and head and had to be hospitalized. The family reported the incident, but he had difficulties at the police station, they did not want to take the complaint. After several insistences from the relatives, they succeeded, but the police officers minimized the fact.

Don Víctor Hugo Rodríguez, 40 years old, was returning to his house. He accidentally hit the gate of a house, the very obfuscated owner comes out with a barbecue in his hands. He gave her several blows. The victim tried to explain what happened and there he received more blows.

A PMT IS RUN OVER IN THE HEART OF THE CENTER

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Special envoy) An agent of the Municipal Traffic Police of Ciudad del Este was run over by a vehicle when she was directing traffic. It happened this morning, in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este, at the intersection of Adrián Jara and Carlos A. López avenues.

The victim is Marta Elizabeth Areco (31), who was rescued by the ambulance of the Volunteer Fire Department and taken to the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este.

According to the report from the CDE 1st Police Station, she was hit by a Fiat brand van, Strada model, white, with HFB-348 sheet metal, driven by Diego Arnaldo Bogado (31), residing at km 8 in the San Juan neighborhood.

The records were forwarded to the Public Ministry.

DISCUSSION OVER DRUGS DERIVED INTO HOMICIDE

LUQUE (special envoy) In the Virgen de Los Remedios neighborhood of Luque, the Police arrested Oscar Vicente Cabañas Florenciano (21), accused of being the alleged perpetrator of the crime against Héctor Daniel Solís, who was murdered last May on Isla Bogado after an argument over drugs.

The young man had two arrest warrants for intentional homicide, two for aggravated robbery and one for criminal association; From his possession, 41 doses of cocaine, a motorcycle and cash were seized.

The intervention was carried out by the personnel of the Investigation of Punishable Acts-Central Department, the detainee and the evidence are available to the competent authorities.

The detainee is also charged as the alleged perpetrator of the 26-year-old Héctor Daniel Solís murder. The crime occurred last May, in the area of ​​Isla Bogado, Luque.

According to the witness accounts, Solís was playing soccer on a field near his home, when suddenly two men arrived on a motorcycle (they would be suspected drug dealers), one of them got out, argued with him, and shot him at point-blank range. .

The victim died at the scene of the attack. Almost two months later, the Police arrested the main suspect, known as a dangerous criminal with a prolific record.

The prosecutor of the case, Silvio Alegre, of the Criminal Unit No. 3, formulated an indictment against Oscar Cabañas Florenciano, for the punishable act of manslaughter.

