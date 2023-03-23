MOTORCYCLE PRISONER WITH MORE THAN A KILO OF COCAINE

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) In a procedure carried out this Wednesday night in a sector of the General Genes neighborhood, Special Agents and personnel from the FFEE of the regional department No. 1 of the Senad, accompanied by the Public Ministry, detained a subject transporting a kilo and a few grams of cocaine.

The intervention was carried out around 9:15 p.m. last night in a sector of the General Genes neighborhood where a motorcyclist identified as BERNARDO ALCIDES PEREIRA ACOSTA, 27 years old, was delayed for a routine documentation check.

During the search it was found that the now detainee was transporting a package that turned out to be cocaine, weighing 1 kilo with 42 grams, in addition to 1 kilo 110 grams of another whitish substance, presumably a chemical precursor.

The fiscal agent Celso René Morales intervened, accompanied by his assistant Wilfrido Núñez, from the Specialized Unit for the Fight Against Drug Trafficking of the Public Ministry.

The detainee along with the drugs and the seized motorcycle were sent to the Senad base.

AFTER THE ASSAULT, THEY SEIZED WITH 30 CELL PHONES, A VEHICLE AND MONEY

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial) A merchant was the victim of an assault this morning by approximately seven people, who intercepted him. The thugs took his car, more than 30 cell phones and cash. It happened on a street in sector 3 of the Remansito neighborhood of Ciudad del Este, at approximately 05:30 this Thursday.

The victim was Cristhian Meza Zeballo (28), residing in the vicinity of said area.

He told the agents of Subcommission 13 that he was intercepted on public roads by approximately seven men who were traveling in two vehicles. The vehicles used by the criminals were a black BMW car and a white Toyota Noah or Voxi van.

About seven men got out of these vehicles, with masks and firearms in their hands, who later abandoned it in a wooded area of ​​Remansito, sector five.

The thugs took a Station Wagon-type vehicle, Toyota Espacio brand, lead-colored, year 2021. In addition, a wallet whose interior cash amounted to G. 1 million, approximately, and all his personal documents and a cell phone from the victim. Thirty Redmi brand cell phones were also taken.

The prosecutor in the case is Daniel Benítez.

YOUNG MAN ARRESTED AFTER ASSAULTING HIS SISTER AND THREATENING HER WITH A KNIFE

PRESIDENT FRANCO (Special Envoy) A young man was arrested after assaulting his sister and threatening her with a knife. It happened last night, at approximately 9:30 p.m., at km 7 Monday in the Sagrado Corazón neighborhood. This is Carlos Daniel Fernández Bealet (24). He has a record of aggravated robbery, robbery followed by violence, and a ban on carrying weapons and consuming alcoholic beverages.

The victim was his sister Lucía de Jesús Fernández Bealet (20), who filed the complaint at the 12th police station in the San Miguel neighborhood.

The prosecutor Demetrio Bareiro ordered that the breathalyzer test be performed on him, but he refused to submit. Subsequently, the prosecutor ordered the subject to be arrested.

RUN OUT OF BRAKES RAMED TWO VEHICLES

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial) The driver of a truck caused a multiple accident after running out of brakes when reaching a line of vehicles that were waiting for the release of a traffic agent. Two vehicles were hit. In one were a man, his wife and his youngest son, who suffered some injuries. The accident occurred on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the PY 02 route, at the Km 3.5 roundabout, in the direction of the city center.

The 7th Commissioner reported a multiple traffic accident that involved a Chevrolet S-10 truck under the command of Walter Nuñez Benítez (27), a Toyota Corolla driven by Aldo Isidro Rolón Roa, and a Toyota Hilux truck in which Víctor Antonio Quiñónez ( 43), his wife Diana Antonella Sosa (30) and their youngest son. These last three suffered some injuries and were assisted to the Medical Emergency Pavilion to be assisted.

The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 truck said that he was driving towards the center of the city and when he reached the roundabout at Km 3.5 he came across a line of vehicles waiting for the release of a traffic agent. When trying to slow down, the brakes did not respond and he rammed into the other two vehicles, injuring the occupants of the Toyota Hilux truck.

