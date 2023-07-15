POLICE EVENTS « cde News

HURTARON 391 DOSES OF VACCINES FROM HEALTH POST

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (special envoy) Criminals forced the gate and broke the window of a health post of the Family Health Unit (USF) to enter to steal 391 vaccines of various types. It happened between last night and early Thursday morning, at the post located in the 23 de Octubre neighborhood of Ciudad del Este.

Ms. Concepción Barrios Dávalos, a Ministry of Health official, explained that she arrived at her workplace this morning and found that the gate and window had been violated, and that these doses were missing, in addition to a thermometer.

The same regretted that the criminals have taken these objects that were available to the population of the place.

BODY FOUND IN ADVANCED STATE OF DECOMPOSITION

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (special envoy) A lifeless body in an advanced state of decomposition was found this Thursday in a vacant lot located on Teniente Fariña avenue in the Pablo Rojas neighborhood of this departmental capital. This is Hernán González, 48 years old, whose disappearance was reported on June 11.

The body was found by local residents and was identified by his brother Óscar Irala González, who had reported him missing at the 4th Police Station.

Police officers and a delegation from the Public Prosecutor’s Office were assembled at the site to remove the body.

The forensic doctor Raquel Cáceres inspected the body but could not determine the cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition.

UNDER 13 YEARS OLD PASS CALVARIO TO REPORT ABUSE

PRESIDENT FRANCO (special envoy) Fiscal agent Emilce Ovelar de Rodríguez charged and requested the rebellion of a man who had systematically sexually abused his 13-year-old stepdaughter, whom he allegedly groped in her private parts. The suspect faces charges of sexual abuse of children and is a fugitive from Justice.

The alleged attacks occurred repeatedly in a house located in the San Miguel neighborhood of Presidente Franco, since January 2022, according to the investigation. The man took advantage of the opportunities in which he was left alone with the girl to carry out these acts. On one occasion, he entered her minor’s room and allegedly took off her shorts while she was sleeping, with the intention of subduing her. At that moment, the victim woke up and ran to the bathroom, where she locked herself in and spent the night for fear of being subdued. This happened in the absence of her mother.

Later, the girl confessed to her mother what her stepfather had done to her, but the woman did not believe her. She even physically mistreated her, accusing her of having fabricated her facts. On another occasion, on June 23, 2023, the subject groped the minor again and tried to subdue her by force.

Once again, the victim told what happened to her mother, who hit her again, this time using a pot lid, and accused her of inventing the abuse. As a result of this situation, the girl told what happened to her older sister, who filed the complaint with the Public Ministry, thus initiating the criminal proceedings against the alleged sexual offender, who is exposed to several years in prison.

MINOR WAS ABUSED BY HIS FATHER UNDER HIS GUARDIANSHIP

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (special envoy) Prosecutor Demetrio Bareiro represented the Public Ministry in an oral trial and managed to sentence a man to 22 years in prison for the sexual abuse of his minor son. The debate took place in the Judiciary of Ciudad del Este. The 58-year-old convict will serve his sentence on February 25, 2043, according to the final sentence issued by the court, chaired by Judge Marino Méndez and made up of his colleagues Herminio Montiel and Zunilda Martínez Noguera.

According to the records, the little boy had been left under his father’s care at the age of 4, while his mother went to work in Spain. From that moment, the boy was the victim of sexual assaults until he was 8 years old. Every time the man consumed alcoholic beverages, he abused him, covering his mouth to prevent him from screaming, as demonstrated in the debate.

Finally, the minor confessed to an aunt what had happened, and the woman immediately filed a complaint with the authorities. The sexual offender was arrested in February 2020 and prosecuted by the Public Ministry. Both the forensic diagnosis and the psychological evaluation confirmed the sexual abuse.

Subsequently, during the interview carried out in the gesell chamber, as a court advance of evidence, the boy reaffirmed having suffered sexual abuse and accused his father as the perpetrator. Likewise, during the oral trial, prosecutor Bareiro demonstrated with sufficient evidence the guilt of the now convicted person, whose name is omitted in compliance with the provisions of the Childhood and Adolescence Code, in order to protect the victim.

