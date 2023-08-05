POLICE EVENTS « cde News

APPRECIATED DURING DEMONSTRATION

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) During a demonstration held on Oliva and Alberdi streets in the city of Asunción, the Police apprehended 33-year-old José Antonio Aquino Cuevas for incitement to commit punishable acts and disturbance of public peace, the same was demonstrating in front of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, accompanied by a group of approximately 15 residents of Bañado Sur, at a certain moment he would have incited the other protesters to proceed to the total closure of the street for vehicular traffic, to Indeed, the Deputy Chief of the 3rd Asunción Police Station, Crio. MGAP. Gustavo Errecarte, tells him the laws in force on the prohibition of closing the streets, the moment in which the apprehended pounces on his person, causing some injuries to the neck.

By order of the Prosecutor of the case, the apprehended was detained and will be sent to the headquarters of the Crime Investigation Department, at the disposal of the competent authorities.

A CAPTAIN OF THE PARAGUAY NAVY DIED

PILAR (special envoy) A retired Paraguayan Navy captain died this Thursday afternoon in a violent clash in Pilar,

Department of Ñeembucú The deceased was identified as Luis Alberto Arce Gómez, 63, a retired captain of the Paraguayan Navy, reported Juan José Brull, a journalist for Última Hora.

The fatal victim was in command of a Toyota brand truck, Hilux model, which collided with a Scania brand truck, guided by Jorge Daniel Molinas, 47. The traffic accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the route PY04 and the ring road to Isla Umbú.

Federico Solano López, the intervening prosecutor, explained that two companions were traveling in the truck, who were injured “of some seriousness” but are out of danger. Both people were referred to a care center.

“The driver of the truck stated that he was about to cross when he felt the impact in the middle of the cart, he tried to stop,” said the prosecutor.

The driver of the truck told the National Police that he was driving east towards the port of Caacupemí, when crossing the intersection of the PY04 route, he was hit in the middle of the cart by the truck, which he did not see.

The van was traveling along the same route heading north.

The prosecutor commented that the fatal victim was doing some paperwork for a judicial matter in the town of Cerrito.

Several other traffic accidents have already been recorded on the site, this is the second with a fatality.

ALLEGED SICARIO WANTED BY THE JUSTICE WAS KILLED IN BARRIO SAN GERARDO

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (SPECIAL ENVOY) An unknown subject ended the life of an alleged hit man inside a commercial premises in the San Gerardo neighborhood. The now deceased had an arrest warrant for attempted murder and at the time of being shot he was trying his luck in a slot machine. The forensic expertise ruled that death was instantaneous as a result of about 15 shots that hit the head, with loss of brain mass, and other parts of the body.

The attack took place around 10 pm on Thursday night inside a premises called Tajy Comercial, located on Rubio Ñu Street between Panchito López and 1° de Diciembre in the San neighborhood Gerardo.

In the place, the citizen Rubén Darío Morel Santacruz, 40, was betting on a slot machine, who according to the computer records of the National Police had been wanted by the courts since 2011 for an alleged attempted homicide.

The information adds that at a certain moment an unknown person arrived at the premises who, after parking his vehicle – white according to witnesses – entered and went directly to where Morel Santacruz was, who he shot at point blank range, killing him instantly.

The forensic report cites that the now deceased was the target of 15 9-millimeter caliber bullet impacts, most of them in the head with loss of brain mass, in the thorax and abdomen.

COMPLAINT ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE IN THE BUEN PASTOR PRISON

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) A man denounced that his daughter was stabbed while she was sleeping in her cell. He accuses two sisters of committing the act, and the prison director of hiding the situation.

Nicolás Núñez reported to the Public Ministry that two inmates of the “Buen Pastor” women’s prison broke into the pavilion where his daughter was staying and tried to kill her by stabbing her with a knife.

The man recounted that his daughter was sleeping when the women entered, and the fact did not go any further because other inmates alerted his daughter, she woke up and was able to dodge the knife.

“She raised her arm and they nailed her there, they gave her one more cut on the other arm. She with her feet tried to defend herself from her and they also nailed her there. With the help of the compañeras, she managed to get the aggressors out,” commented Nicolás Núñez during an interview with C9N.

After the incident, the injured inmate was transferred to the Coronel Oviedo prison, and according to the complaint made by her father, the director of the Buen Pastor prison ignored it and tried to hide the situation.

“The director told me that she did not know anything about the event, three hours after it happened. She accused my daughter of being addicted, and that is a lie, the director’s invention, ”she added.

Núñez stated that her daughter, after being injured, did not receive immediate assistance at Buen Pastor, but only after she had gone to the prison and protested the lack of medical attention.

