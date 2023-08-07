POLICE EVENTS « cde News

THEY AMBUSHED AND KILLED A PARAGUAYAN WHEN HE WAS GOING TO BUY A CAR

A family’s plan was to go buy a car that they saw on the Facebook Marketplace, but it ended in tragedy because some assailants killed their father, yesterday in the city of Castelar, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The fatal victim was Domingo Acosta Aquino, a 58-year-old Paraguayan, who was shot at chest height. His son Cristian Damián Acosta González, 29, was injured in the leg. Braulia González, wife of the deceased, was the one who escaped unharmed.

There were three criminals and they fled in the car of their victims, taking the 5 million pesos (around G. 75 million) that were destined for the purchase of the car, which turned out to be just “bait” for the ambush, reported Telam agency.

To this day they still have not managed to locate the assailants. It is known that they arrived in a burgundy-colored Renault Clio vehicle at the agreed place for the meeting, the intersection of Ventura Bustos and Padre Arrieta streets. The authorities believe that they chose that place to have an easy exit to Villa Tesei.

A version circulated of what had been the car used as decoy, a white Renault Sandero. His owner told the press that his vehicle was not for sale and that he had just found out about the crime. But the investigators continue to investigate whether it was that or another shot that was offered on Facebook.

Less than two weeks ago, a young man was also killed in Santa Fe after being ambushed by fake vendors. The boy had traveled from the town of Sancti Spiritu with the intention of buying a motorcycle, he realized that they were going to rob him and, when he tried to flee, they shot him to death.

MAN WAS KILLED ALONG WITH HIS DOGS

PARAGUARÍ (special envoy) A Swiss citizen was shot dead in his home in Paraguarí. Those responsible for the event also euthanized the man’s dogs.

According to the report, Reto Schraner, 51, was shot to death by unknown persons when he was at his home, located in Escobar, department of Paraguarí. He himself was a retired military man who had lived in our country for three years and was a cattle farmer.

Investigators have not yet determined whether it is a case of assassination or robbery, since the assassins, who arrived at the property in a van, armed with shotguns and pistols, took money and weapons.

HE BEATS HIS MOTHER FOR NOT GIVING HER MONEY TO BUY DRUGS

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) A 28-year-old young man beat his mother for denying him money to buy drugs, according to the complaint. After his arrest, it was found that he has several criminal records

The National Police arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother for not giving him money to buy drugs.

This is Cristian Carín Porta, who was located on Virgen de Caacupé and Joel Estigarribia streets, in the Santa María neighborhood, in Asunción.

The victim’s neighbors filed a complaint for a case of alleged family violence.

After his arrest, the agents verified his identity and found that the young man had several criminal records for stealing from commercial premises in the area.

Commissioner José Santacruz explained to Monumental 1080 AM that the mother was assisted by the uniformed officers of the patrol car and stated that her son is an addict and that he systematically beat her.

“According to the mother’s statements, the boy is a (drug) user and constantly beat her. He has a record for theft and now for family violence.”

The young man was left at the 11th Metropolitan Police Station, at the disposal of the Public Ministry, which opened two tax files for family violence and for theft.

THEY KIDNAPPED AND ABUSED A 12-YEAR-OLD INDIGENOUS GIRL

BELLA VISTA, AMAMBAY (special envoy) The 12-year-old minor, who had traces of burns and other injuries, was rescued from the bush by FTC personnel, with the support of residents of the indigenous community to which she belongs, and was left by their leaders.

A 12-year-old indigenous minor was kidnapped by a 40-year-old native, who apparently tortured and sexually abused her.

The unfortunate case occurred in an indigenous community in this district.

The girl was threatened with death with a machetillo, so that she would not scream and taken by force to a sector of the mountain, where she was repeatedly abused between Saturday and Sunday night, according to the complaint before the Public Ministry.

Subsequently, the natives activated the FTC and elite personnel moved to the place in an armored vehicle and proceeded to rescue her and then refer her to an assistance center for the corresponding medical diagnosis.

The identities of those involved in the case are omitted, in compliance with article 29 of the Code for Children and Adolescents, which prohibits “publishing by the written press, radio, television or by any other means of communication, the names, photographs or the data that make it possible to identify the child or adolescent, victim or alleged perpetrator of punishable acts.”

