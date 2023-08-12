POLICE EVENTS « cde News

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING AND POLICE CHASE

ÑEMBY (special envoy) During a routine check carried out by the 7th Police Station in Ñemby, a chase and a shooting occurred, in which four people were detained, two of whom had arrest warrants.

The event occurred last night in Pa’i Ñu, Ñemby, when a Mitsubishi truck that was driving without lights was seen by a police patrol and received the order to stop the march.

The Crio. José Falcón, deputy chief of the Ñemby 7th Police Station, reported that the driver of the vehicle stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, which led to a pursuit that included shots.

The projectiles burst one of the covers, which prevented the vehicle from continuing its march. The subjects went down and responded with fire. In the exchange, one of them accused a bullet in the thigh.

“One of the occupants was injured and all were detained,” said the deputy police chief, in an interview with Universo 970 AM radio – Media Nation. The wounded man was transferred to the Ñemby Hospital and later to the Trauma Hospital.

The initial “suspicious attitude” detected by the uniformed officers was finally valid, since, of the four apprehended, two of them had arrest warrants.

The suspects are Angel Leguizamon, 21, Dionisio Samudio, 22, Isidro Espinola, 36, and Zunilda Leon Ortiz,

ARRESTED WITH APPRECIATION ORDER FOR THEFT AND INJURY

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) In the investigative framework of an alleged punishable act of robbery and injury with a knife, which occurred on 08/10/2023 at a service station in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, the Police, after setting up surveillance , managed to arrest a 32-year-old man, who has an arrest warrant for an alleged punishable act of exposure to danger in land transit, reduction and others, and is also accused of being the alleged perpetrator of the investigated act.

During the intervention, a knife was seized.

The procedure was carried out by personnel from the Amambay Punishable Acts Investigation Department. The detainee along with the evidence are available to the competent authorities.

THE POLICE APPREHENDED 14 YOUNG PEOPLE FOR EXPOSURE TO GROUND TRANSIT

LUQUE (special envoy) Some 14 people were apprehended last night for disturbance of the peace, danger in land traffic and dangerous intervention, in an operation carried out on Silvio Pettirossi avenue. Motorcycles and alcoholic beverages were seized.

In an inter-institutional operation and preventive controls carried out in the area of ​​Silvio Pettirossi Avenue, in the city of Luque, the Police arrested 14 people, all of whom were of legal age. In addition, a car, 15 motorcycles and containers with alcoholic beverages were seized.

Those apprehended would have committed acts of exposure to danger in land transit, disturbance of public peace, and dangerous intervention in land transit, according to the National Police this morning.

The Police apprehended 14 young people for exposure to land traffic and other crimes on Silvio Pettirossi avenue.

The procedure was carried out by personnel from the 3rd Central Police Station, from the LINCE Motorized Tactical Operations Unit, Águila Motorized Group, officials from the Public Ministry, from the Municipality of Luque, from the Environmental Management Directorate. The operation was also accompanied by the Municipal Councils for the Rights of the Child, the Girl and the Adolescent and the Highway Patrol

RECOVER STOLEN NOTEBOOKS FROM SCHOOL

HOHENAU (special envoy) The theft of the notebooks occurred yesterday in the morning hours at an educational institution, located in Hohenau in the department of Itapúa. The computers were found hidden in an abandoned house.

Authorities from the Raúl Peña National School reported the theft of 24 notebooks at the 12th police station in the area. Subsequently, police officers began investigations to find those responsible for the illegal act and recover the stolen equipment.

During the procedure, the uniformed officers managed to locate the 24 notebooks inside an abandoned house, which would also be used as a hideout used by the criminals, in addition to other objects related to other criminal acts that occurred in the area.

Likewise, the arrest of three suspects was achieved, who were identified as Adalberto González Insfrán, Dionisio Andrés Diaz and a 16-year-old adolescent.

The head of the police station, Commissioner José Bogado reported that they are looking for another teenager who could be related to the criminal group.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

