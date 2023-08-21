POLICE EVENTS « cde News

FIVE POLICE OFFICERS ARRESTED, TWO ARE AT FUGE FOR THEFT OF 25 KILOS OF COCAINE AND KIDNAPPING OF AN ALLEGED NARCO IN LUQUE

LUQUE (special envoy) The Chief of Investigations, Commissioner Hugo Díaz, was removed from office this Sunday morning. The event occurred during a siesta this Saturday in Gral. Elizardo Aquino Díaz and Itá Yvaté streets, in the Cuarto Barrio, of this city.

The alleged drug trafficker who was kidnapped and stripped of a load of cocaine was identified as Édgar Ayala, whose vehicle was intercepted in Luque.

The police officers involved in the serious incident were on duty, according to Commissioner Díaz.

The Public Ministry reported this Sunday morning that prosecutor Federico Delfino, from the Specialized Anti-Kidnapping Unit, ordered the arrest of five people.

Among the detainees are four agents from the Asunción Crime Investigations Department, identified as Luis Miguel Colmán, Ramón García, Pedro Antonio Blanco and Richard René Rojas.

PROSECUTOR ORDERED SEARCH AND LOCATION OF MISSING ADOLESCENT

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) Prosecutor Carlos Almada ordered the search and location of a 17-year-old teenager who has been missing since August 7. This is Juan José Romero, who suffers from mental and hearing disabilities, according to the complaint filed by his mother, Mirta Elizabeth Romero.

The young man lived with his mother at kilometer 9 of Monday, in the 8 de Diciembre settlement of Ciudad del Este.

On the aforementioned day, he left his home and never returned. In addition, she does not have an identity card.

Any information about the whereabouts of Juan José can be provided by calling his mother’s telephone number, (0994) 187110, or by contacting Penal Unit No. 1 of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office of the capital of Alto Paraná, as well as the police station closest.

HIGHWAY PATROL TAKES 273 DRUNK DRIVERS OFF THE ROADS

CENTRAL DEPARTMENT (special envoy) From the National Directorate of the Highway Patrol, they report that at the end of the week between August 13 and 19 of this year, 3603 breathalyzer tests were carried out throughout the country, with 273 positives. The highest number of drunk driving was registered again in the Central department, amounting to 180.

Likewise, a total of 28 road accidents were reported, of which 12 were registered without personal injuries, 13 with a balance of injuries and 3 with fatal results. 21 people are injured and 3 dead.

In the aforementioned period, 508 vehicles were delayed, of which 83 were motorcycles, for various violations of the Traffic and Road Safety Law. For lack of plate 9; for improper advancement 59; 9 due to speeding, the remaining figure corresponds to delays due to a positive breathalyzer and other offenses.

