POLICE EVENTS « cde News

MINOR WOULD HAVE DIED OF A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) Over the weekend the National Police and the Public Ministry were alerted to the death of a teenager under unknown circumstances. She herself felt bad while she was in her house in the company of her brothers and she was taken to a hospital, where the doctors could no longer revive her. Subsequently, the investigators seized a backpack containing a significant amount of cocaine, presuming that the minor consumed the drug and suffered an overdose.

Last Friday morning, a woman reported the death of her 14-year-old daughter to the 3rd Police Station in the Obrero neighborhood. She herself explained that she was at her workplace when one of her sons called her to notify her that her daughter began to feel bad and that she had an attack. Since she could not leave her job, she asked a neighbor for help to take her daughter to the hospital. Half an hour later, she went to the Regional Hospital and found the minor in the emergency room while the doctors tried to revive her, but unfortunately she died.

On Saturday, the National Police reported that they seized a backpack that was in the minor’s house and that 800 grams of cocaine were found inside, distributed in plastic bags and a taper. It is presumed that the teenager would have consumed the drug and suffered an overdose. Prosecutor Diana Gómez ordered that the victim’s body be taken to Asunción to undergo an autopsy to determine the real cause of death. On the other hand, prosecutor Manuel Rojas intervened to determine the origin of the drug.

CRIMINALS ASSAULTED A PRIVATE SANITARIUM

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) Four criminals stormed the Santa Lucía Sanatorium and stole four cell phones and a 38mm caliber revolver. The robbery occurred on Sunday night in the Che La Reina neighborhood.

According to the information, the bandits arrived on two motorcycles that they left behind the sanatorium. Then they went to the emergency room and surrendered to the security guard Antonio Ruíz Díaz Duarte (36) to disarm him. They immediately intimidated nurses and relatives of a hospitalized patient.

The custodian has a record for intentional homicide and aggravated robbery. The police have images from security cameras to try to identify the perpetrators.

THEY TRY TO ROB A SUPERMARKET ATM

COIDAD DEL ESTE (REDACTION) During the early hours of this Monday, four criminals tried to enter the premises of the supermarket Gran Vía – Remansito, presumably with the intention of robbing the ATM of the National Development Bank that is located in front of the parking lot.

The bandits arrived at the scene in an SUV type truck and while trying to break into the gate they were seen by two guards, who reacted with shots. After a shootout, the criminals fled without achieving their objective.

HE RAN OVER SEVERAL PEOPLE AND DRAGGED A MOTORCYCLE 2 KM ON THE WAY TO SAN BER

LUQUE (special envoy) A mariachi dubbed the “Flyer Crazy” was caught by neighbors after being involved in multiple accidents on the Luque-San Bernardino route. Three of the injured are in serious condition. The truck dragged a motorcycle two kilometers. The driver gave a negative breathalyzer, but admitted that he inhaled cocaine. The drugs that he had in the vehicle disappeared.

This is former military officer Roberto Riquelme Zárate, 36, a musician, who was driving a red Lifán X70 model truck with an AACK 995 license plate. The vehicle was destroyed.

The first mishap occurred on the Vergel Luqueño route, at the height of the Pozo Azul Detour, where he ran over a couple of motorcyclists. It was this Saturday, shortly after 08:00.

The driver did not stop the march and dragged the motorcycle for 2 kilometers, leaving the couple abandoned.

The mariachi continued on his way and upon arriving at the San Martín de Porres School, detoured to Yukyry, climbed onto the shoulder and ran over the young Valeria Magalí Montanía Benegas, 23, who suffered multiple fractures and was hospitalized in serious condition at the General Hospital of Luque. She needs blood donors for the surgeries.

He got out of his vehicle and wanted to take advantage of the uproar to escape on foot, but he was pursued and apprehended by the brave neighbors.

The witnesses filmed the capture of the musician and found small bags of drugs in the cabin, which later disappeared, according to reports.

The other two injured are the motorcyclists Patricio Riquelme Franco and Sandra Verónica Alderete, who also suffered serious injuries and were referred to the local hospital.

The driver of a car, identified as Susana Bernal Peralta, 37, also suffered minor injuries after colliding with the rear of her vehicle.

The main commissioner José Acosta, head of the 28th Mora Cué Police Station, explained to Luque News that the mariachi came from San Bernardino and at the Pozo Azul detour, produced the first clash against the motorcyclist couple.

The bicycle remained under the vehicle and dragged it for approximately two kilometers until it reached the San Martín de Porres School, where it dodged a vehicle that slowed down to pass the speed reducer and left the road, where it ran over the young man who was in the place waiting to go to work in a hardware store.

The “crazy driver” ran over the young woman and then crashed into the car driven by a woman.

Finally, he wanted to escape on foot, but the neighbors reacted and caught the person responsible for the multiple accident and handed him over to the police.

Witnesses said they saw doses of cocaine in the passenger compartment of the wrecked vehicle.

However, the Police reported that the driver “swallowed” the evidence, being inside the police patrol car.

The mariachi was subjected to the breathalyzer test by agents of the Highway Patrol and in the presence of the prosecutor and witnesses, yielding a negative result, reported prosecutor Francisco Torres, of the Penal Unit No. 1 of Luque.

According to Commissioner Acosta, the ex-military man confessed that he is a drug user.

The case was communicated to the prosecutor Francisco Torres, who asked the Permanent Court of San Lorenzo to extract blood for a breathalyzer analysis to determine if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or some drugs. Family members and witnesses questioned the police procedure.

