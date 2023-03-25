HE CARRIED DRUG IN A CARTON AND WAS APPREHENDED BY THE POLICE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) A man who was walking on public roads with a cardboard in hand, was allegedly transporting marijuana and was apprehended by the police.

The man’s apprehension was recorded yesterday afternoon on the public highway of Km 6 1/2 near the Plaza San Isidro, in the same neighborhood.

This is ALCENI DE OLIVEIRA(53) Brazilian residing in the San Rafael neighborhood of Ciudad del Este.

According to the police in the power of the apprehended, a cardboard box was seized that contained three loaves of bread wrapped with brown packing tape of herbaceous substance of presumed marijuana.

MECHANIC TESTING TRUCK KILLED TWO MOTORCYCLES AND RUN AWAY

SAN JUAN NEPOMUCENO (Special Envoy) The event occurred yesterday Wednesday at 8:00 pm, on the PY 18 route, 800 meters from the Buena Vista Crossing.

Fatalities resulted: José Armando Viera Mascareño, 24, and Hilda Sotelo Vera, 35, both traveling on the blue Taiga motorcycle, when they were run over from behind by a white Hyundai Santa Fe truck, in the name of Virginia Bogarín de 39 years old, according to the police report.

At the moment the agents of the 3rd San Juan Nepomuceno police station arrived, they found José on the asphalt with no signs of life, while Hilda was still with vital signs and was taken by Volunteer Firefighters to the hospital, where she arrived with no signs of life. life.

The motorcycle was embedded by the truck whose driver fled, according to witnesses, but minutes later the owner Virginia Bogarín appeared, who told the interveners that she left her vehicle in the workshop to the mechanic Raúl Aguirre, who would have been testing the vehicle in the time of the accident. The fact is already in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office.

THEY FOUND THE BODY OF A MAN WRAPPED WITH A SHEET

COLONEL SAPUCAIA (Special Envoy) A body found in the morning of this Thursday (23) in said Brazilian city was identified. He himself would be of Paraguayan nationality and has a criminal record. His inherited body was found wrapped in a sheet, gagged with tape and with signs of having been murdered.

This is Heriberto Bordón Roja, a 30-year-old Paraguayan, who established an address in the city of Capitán Bado, department of Amambay. He himself registered with a prohibition to leave the country.

His body was found in a grave in the Brazilian city of Coronel Sapucaia, with injuries apparently caused by torture, wrapped in a white sheet and gagged with tape.

So far the alleged perpetrators of the crime are unknown. The investigation is in charge of authorities of the neighboring country.

8-AGED GIRL WAS CONTACTED WITH SYPHILIS AND HPV AFTER BEING A VICTIM OF ABUSE

ALTO PARANA (Special Envoy) An 8-year-old girl was sexually abused and tested positive for syphilis and HPV, two sexually transmitted diseases. The minor is in delicate state of health.

According to the data, the alleged perpetrator would be his grandmother’s partner. The man has already been charged with the alleged punishable act of sexual abuse of children.

Within the framework of the investigation, the fiscal agent Vivian Coronel ordered the extraction of blood from the suspect, who is being held in the Regional Penitentiary of Ciudad del Este.

The procedure was carried out in the presence of the public defender, lawyer Sady Cantero, and the forensic doctor, Dr. Martín Alfaro.

The procedure, carried out by judicial authorization, is for the purpose of confirming or ruling out a venereal disease that was transmitted to the victim, according to the head of the Specialized Unit for Punishable Acts against Children and Adolescents.

The tax agent pointed out that if the suspicion is confirmed, it would be an important element of conviction for the progress of the investigations.

The name of the victim and the alleged perpetrator are omitted in compliance with article 29 of the Children’s Code, which prohibits the publication of data that makes it possible to identify minors as victims or alleged perpetrators of punishable acts.

