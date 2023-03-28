ROAD ACCIDENT LEAVES FOUR DEATHS

HERNANDARIAS (Special envoy) A grandfather and his three grandchildren died this Saturday after colliding the car in which they were traveling with a medium-sized truck, at kilometer 53 of Route PY07 in the town of Maracamoa in this district. The 12-year-old sister of the deceased children, in addition to their mother, suffered injuries.

The fatal victims were identified as Pantaleon Ortega Meza (66 years old), driver of a Toyota Corolla C100 car, sheet metal, AJH 844, and his 2, 4, and 8-year-old grandchildren. These last three are the children of Mónica Evelin Meza (26 years old), who suffered serious injuries like her other 12-year-old daughter.

The family was moving on the aforementioned route when they collided with a medium-sized truck of the Hyundai brand, AABY 967 sheet metal, from a Trebol Dairy distributor. This last shot was guided by Daniel Ramón Garrido (45 years old), who after the collision overturned and suffered injuries.

The injured were transferred in patrol cars and fire ambulances to the local District Hospital. There the driver of the truck was subjected to the breathalyzer test and the result was negative.

ARRESTED AFTER HAVING A MINOR IN HIS HOUSE FOR TWO DAYS

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) A 34-year-old security guard was arrested after taking a 14-year-old girl to his home, whose mother reported her missing last Wednesday. The teenager would have been seduced by the alleged pedophile, through social networks.

The detainee is Christian Giménez González, who took the minor home for two days. He is exposed to a punishable act of violation of parental authority and rape. The apprehension and discovery of the minor occurred on Friday morning, in a house located at km 11 Acaray in Ciudad del Este.

This after the complaint made by the mother of the minor, at Police Station No. 5, at km 9 Monday, on Wednesday, March 22, who said that her daughter went to school in the afternoon shift, and then did not return home. . The mother consulted the teachers of the educational institution about her daughter, who told her that the minor attended classes and then left during dismissal time-

Through inquiries made by agents of the Department of Search and Location of Persons, they reached the Bus Terminal at km 9, where people stated that they saw the minor.

There, images from closed-circuit cameras were sought and it was observed that a man searched for the minor on foot in the place, and then they withdrew together, on foot.

Finally, on Friday the minor was located in front of a gas station at Km 10 Acaray and told that she had spent two days in a house at Km 11 Acaray, with the custodian.

The man told the uniformed officers that he did not know that the teenager was only 14 years old, as he had told him that she was 18.

ACCIDENT LEAVES TWO SERIOUSLY INJURED

HERNANDARIAS. An unexpected maneuver by a bus driver and the high speed of a motorcycle caused a violent crash that resulted in two serious injuries. The accident occurred this Saturday on El Cedro avenue in the El Cedro neighborhood of the Santa Teresa neighborhood of this city.

The vehicles involved are: a Mercedes Benz bus, model Torino, chpa CFD 180, owned by the Chaco Boreal Transport company, which was out of service, guided by Vicente Ignacio Maldonado Ruíz (25 years old) and a Ketnon bicycle, model TL150 , without a plate, driven at the time by the Brazilian Marcelo Augusto Peralta da Silva (19 years old) and accompanied by Julio César Cañete Duarte (19 years old). The latter two suffered serious injuries.

The public transport driver mentioned to the interveners that he was traveling on El Cedro avenue when he turned left to enter the double avenue heading west. He said that a board obstructed his visibility and when leaving on the artery the motorcycle ended up hitting the side of the bus.

As a result of the strong impact, both occupants of the motorcycle suffered injuries and were taken urgently by volunteer firefighters to the District Hospital, where they were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the doctor on duty Elías Gamarra.

POLICE APPREHENDS YOUNG PEOPLE WHO DID PIRUTES ON A MOTORCYCLE

CONCEPCION (Special Envoy) The 7th Yby Ya’u Police Station reported the apprehension of two young people (one minor) for Exposure to the danger of land traffic that occurred this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on public roads in the San Juan neighborhood of said city .

They are J. A, under 16 years of age, and Emerson Ariel Giménez Fernández, Pyo. Sol. 20 years old, both domiciled in the San Ramon neighborhood of Yby Ya’u. From his possession, a Star brand motorcycle, model SK 150-X, red, (with cut exhaust), and without documents at the time, was seized.

The procedure was carried out as a result of the circulation of a video on social networks (WhatsApp group) and an anonymous telephone complaint received at the Duty Office of the 7th Yby Yaú Police Station, stating that a group of motorcyclists was making annoying noises with exhausts. snorers and pirouettes. Police personnel were constituted up to the aforementioned address, where they intercepted the motorcyclists, proceeding to verify and inspect them, identifying those mentioned above.

The arrested are being held at the 7th Yby Yaú Police Station, in free communication, at the disposal of the Ordinary Justice. The seized motorcycle will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office with all the background.

