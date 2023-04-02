COACH ASKED FOR INTIMATE PHOTOS OF HIS STUDENTS

CLEAN (special envoy) One of the parents pretended to be his son and caught him. The Public Ministry charged the professor and it is not ruled out that there are other victims.

Parents of three students aged 12, 13 and 14, from a physical training center, denounced a coach.

Supposedly, he chatted with them on WhatsApp and sent them photos of his private parts. Yesterday, around 12:00, the home of the 26-year-old was raided in Limpio. A computer and cell phones were seized.

He was detained and charged with sexual abuse by technological means and homosexual acts with minors.

“The mother of one of these boys had lent her cell phone to her son, a child under 13 years of age, and when he got his cell phone again, he found messages with sensitive content. The boy was messaging with the coach,” said prosecutor Elena Fiore.

Very scared, the woman called the father of the baby’s companion and told him what she had found. For this reason, the man talks to his son (14 years old) and asks that he hand over the phone.

“The son hands him the cell phone and finds all the messages deleted. He investigates and then the boy tells him that the teacher asks him for intimate photos, ”he added.

“Then the father takes the cell phone and that same night the teacher asks him what he was doing and the father pretends to be that little boy. ‘And nothing, I’m here’, so he with his own language speaks to her and asks her to send him something; ‘send me first,’ the father tells him and the teacher sends him the photo of his private parts, ”said Fiore.

Not content with that, the man asks for his 12-year-old brother and also asks him to send him his photos. “There the man of course gets angry and no longer answers the message, but to avoid attracting attention he does not say anything and files the complaint,” he said.

Fiore said that the exchange of messages has been going on for a long time. The children will be psychologically evaluated and it is not ruled out that there are more victims.

Prosecutor Elena Fiore said that the teacher persuaded the boys, whom he invited to play Play at his house, according to what the victims themselves told their parents.

WOMAN CAUGHT WITH MORE THAN THREE KILOS OF CRACK

CAPITÁN BADO (Special Envoy) Police agents from Regional 13 of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Captain Bado – accompanied by prosecutor Hernán Mendoza – arrested a woman on Wednesday after finding more than three kilos of crack-type cocaine and a few grams in her home. of marijuana.

The raid was carried out in a house in the Mariscal López neighborhood (former colony) inhabited by the now detained Matilde González, 53 years old.

During the check of the dependencies of the house, the interveners found three packages of crack cocaine that totaled a weight of 3 kilos with 311 grams and 161 grams of marijuana.

The detainee along with the seized evidence was made available to the Public Ministry.

A PARAGUAY WANTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING FALLS IN PONTA PORÃ

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special envoy) The Brazilian Federal Police arrested a Paraguayan woman on Thursday who had an arrest warrant for extradition purposes, issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for crimes of money laundering and criminal association, linked to international drug trafficking.

This is Felipa Benítez Benítez, 58 years old, who was arrested when she was leaving her residence in the city of Ponta Porã, Brazil.

The woman will be extradited in our country in the coming days, shortly after completing the legal proceedings.

According to the court order, the woman owns several companies in our country, all allegedly dedicated to money laundering, including travel agencies.

The Paraguayan, who has lived in Brazil for 40 years, sold beauty products. However, her name appears as the owner of a company that operated values ​​greater than G. 200,000 million.

The arrest request against Benítez originated from an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-drug Secretariat (Senad), following an action against drug trafficking carried out in 2016 in Pedro Juan Caballero.

According to the records, this procedure involved a company that, among other businesses, allegedly supplied materials and products to the Paraguayan government, as well as imported and exported arms and ammunition, according to the gov.br website.

In 2013, the aforementioned company would have carried out improper commercial transactions of ammunition and war devices, such as grenades and projectiles from .50 caliber weapons.

In Brazil, the establishment reportedly sold heavy weapons to the largest Brazilian criminal faction calling itself the First Capital Command (PCC).

COMPATRIOT WAS KILLED IN FRONT OF HER SON IN RÍO BILLANTE

INTERNATIONAL (Special envoy) A Paraguayan woman was murdered this Thursday in front of her 11-year-old son in Rio Brilhante, (MS) Brazil. The main suspect in the crime is her ex-husband, who killed himself using a firearm, presumably a revolver.

A Paraguayan woman identified as Cinthya Mendieta Cuéllar, 32, with relatives in Concepción, was the victim of a femicide this Thursday in the city of Río Brilhante, Mato Grosso do Sul.

The alleged perpetrator of the act is his ex-partner Anezio Areco Alves, 42, who decided to eliminate himself.

Experts from the Dourados Civil Police went to the scene and the weapon used in the femicide was found next to the man’s body.

According to the data, the man did not accept the end of the relationship and ended the life of the woman using a firearm, with which a shot was later inflicted.

The crime occurred in front of the couple’s son, who is only 11 years old. The boy who was found desperate was taken in by a neighbor and handed over to a social worker, before being sent to a hospital.

