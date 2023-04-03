THEY ARRESTED TWO ALLEGED BRAZILIAN SICARIOS

CONCEPCIÓN (Special Envoy) The National Police, through intelligence work and in coordination with prevention and security personnel, prevented a homicide this Wednesday with the arrest of two Brazilians, in the city of Sergeant José Félix López (former Puentesiño ), Department of Conception.

Agents from the 15th Police Station of Sergeant José Félix López (former Puentesiño), Department of Concepción, arrested two alleged hitmen, of Brazilian nationality, on Wednesday afternoon for transgressing law 4036/10 (on firearms), after the seizure of a 9-millimeter pistol, two cell phones, and an undocumented motorcycle.

The procedure was carried out at approximately 2:00 p.m., on a public highway, a neighborhood road in the town of Marane’y, 25 kilometers from the urban area of ​​the city of Sargento José Félix López (formerly Puentesiño).

Those apprehended are Marco Aurelio Dos Santos Nascimento, 47, a native of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), from whose possession a 9-millimeter caliber pistol was seized, Glock 17, black luster, without serial number, with a charger containing 17 live cartridges (without percussion) and Leandro Cabianca, 38 years old. The latter would supposedly be a native of Campo Grande (Brazil) and two cell phones were seized from his power.

Both were traveling aboard a motorcycle —Star brand, model SK150, red, without a license plate and illegible chassis number—, which was also seized.

The National Police received information that two people were mobilizing aboard a motorcycle, both of Brazilian nationality, going to an unknown place, presumably to carry out a job (as a hit man), at which time they were spotted by the uniformed officers. .

The strangers tried to flee. Meanwhile, the interveners fired intimidating shots, finally managing to reduce them.

The two Brazilians with the evidence were transferred under safe custody to the National Police Directorate

PRISONS WARD KILLED ON VACATION

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) An act of assassination occurred on the terrace of the country. On this occasion, it was in the Mariscal Estigarribia neighborhood where a prison guard who was in civilian clothes and during his free time was the victim.

This is Robert Osmar Ortiz Villalba, who received several shots from a rifle, was taken to the hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Commissioner Oscar Cuevas confirmed the fact of homicide and explained that the now deceased was on vacation and after going out to grab his cell phone from his vehicle, hitmen who were in another car, entertained, shot him down.

THEY STOP A COCAINE DELIVERY

CONCEPCIÓN (Special Envoy) SENAD Special Agents captured a man who distributed cocaine at the command of a motorcycle in the Inmaculada neighborhood of Concepción, operated under the delivery modality and was in charge of supplying the drug retail outlets in the area. Doses of drugs, firearms and cash were seized from his possession.

*Luis María Montiel González*, who was preparing to deliver the substances, was intercepted by the SENAD operational force, he has a record for transgressing Law 1,340.

The 23-year-old man had in his possession *42.1 grams of the drug*, distributed in 16 portions of different sizes, both for retail sale and for replenishment of micro-trafficking sources.

In addition to the substances, a 19mm caliber pistol and a large amount of cash were found in his possession, which would presumably be the product of drug gangs.

The prosecutor Abg. Arnaldo Argüello was in charge of the procedure, who ordered that the bicycle and the evidence be confiscated and transferred to the SENAD Operations base in Concepción.

COPS HIT A MOTORCYCLE RIDER AND THEN THEY LIED TO THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

LUQUE (Special Envoy) A mechanic who was riding a motorcycle was abandoned to his fate in the Hospital after being run over by the patrol car of the 46th Isla Bogado Police Station. The victim’s lawyer alleges that the police officers submitted a false report to the Prosecutor’s Office. A video seriously compromises the uniformed.

This is Aldo Basilio Coronel Benítez, 41, a motorcycle mechanic, who suffered fractures in his left leg, and despite the surgery, remained bedridden.

The event occurred on the night of Saturday, March 18, in the streets of Ing. Arenas almost Campo Vía, of the company Isla Bogado, Luque.

According to the police report, which bears the signature of Deputy Commissioner Adolfo Riquelme, deputy chief of the 46th Central Police Station, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the patrol car commanded by assistant officer Iván Alexander Sánchez Pedrozo.

They added that immediately afterwards the agents visualized a person lying on the ground with a leg injury and fractures. The man was helped and referred to the Luque Hospital by volunteer firefighters.

However, in the closed-circuit video it can be seen that the driver of the patrol car intentionally blocked the motorcyclist’s way, causing a serious accident and leaving the mechanic injured.

The report submitted to the prosecutor Sandra Ledesma, from Penal Unit No. 4, states verbatim: “Police action regarding a traffic accident, with an injured victim and seizure of a motorcycle due to exposure to danger in land traffic.”

The police report adds that the owner of the motorcycle, Nelson Agustín López Pintos, went to the police station to report that the victim used his motorcycle “without his consent.”

For her part, Abg. Selva Rodríguez, legal representative of the mechanic Aldo Coronel, alleged that the police officers committed a serious irregularity by submitting a false report to the Prosecutor’s Office, accusing the victim of improper overtaking and using the motorcycle without the owner’s consent.

According to the lawyer, the mechanic was repairing the bicycle and went out to test it, while his client stayed to wait for him in the workshop.

He added that the uniformed officers wanted to ignore the fact from the beginning, leaving the wounded man lying on the ground and not even helping him, despite the claims of witnesses and neighbors.

“The closed-circuit video of the area clearly shows how the driver of the patrol car intentionally caused the crash,” Rodríguez said.

The lawyer filed a criminal complaint this Wednesday at the Public Ministry of Luque and requested the intervention of Police Justice to find out the serious act committed by the agents of the 46th Police Station of Isla Bogado.

POLICE VERSION

Luque Noticias communicated with the Crio. Main Marcelino Brítez, head of the 46th Central Police Station, on the lawyer’s serious complaint.

The police chief explained that they carried out all the procedures, communicating the fact to the Prosecutor’s Office; The driver was subjected to the breathalyzer test, yielding a negative result, and the opening of the summary was requested from all the uniformed officers involved.

Regarding the questioning of the lawyer about the false report sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, the commissioner only limited himself to pointing out that the legal professional is very conflictive.

