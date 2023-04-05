THEY ARREST A SLEEPY WOMAN AND RECOVER LOOT

ENCARNACIÓN (Special envoy) A woman was reported and arrested for the theft of money, cell phones and other valuables. The victim is a man, who agreed to take her to a hotel, where the “in love with her” put him to sleep with substances in the drink. Upon waking up, she no longer found anything.

Martha Lorena Giménez was arrested yesterday afternoon in her own home, in the Pacu Cua neighborhood of Encarnación, in compliance with a search warrant, due to a theft complaint. In the woman’s possession they found 42 bills of one thousand Argentine pesos, 100 dollars, a five thousand guaraní bill, a Samsung A 10 cell phone, a Samsung Galaxy A20S phone, and various documents.

Giménez was transferred to the headquarters of the Cambyretä Women’s Police Station, where she is being held while the investigation continues.

The robbery occurred on Sunday night, when Néstor Escobar (39) was working in a roundabout. Martha Lorena arrived aboard a motorcycle, whom he knew because he had already dated her on another occasion. The woman insisted that he go somewhere more private, in this case, the Hotel Bar Paraguay where they began to drink wine.

The complainant’s memories go as far as that, because he later fell into a deep sleep and when he woke up at midnight, he no longer found his belongings that he kept in his backpack.

THEY SHOT A CONDEMNED IN FRONT OF HIS HOUSE

PRESIDENT FRANCO (Special Envoy) A man with a history of drug trafficking and who had house arrest, was shot to death by hitmen in front of his home. It happened last night at approximately 7:30 p.m. The event occurred in the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús neighborhood, at km 7 Monday of this district.

The fatal victim was Federico Bruno Villalba (67), who was sitting in front of his home, when two men on a motorcycle appeared. The companion got off the bicycle, drew his weapon, while the victim tried to defend himself, but finally fired several shots at Villalba, killing him almost immediately. Immediately, the hitmen fled.

The now-deceased man had a record for violation of the law on carrying weapons, and an arrest warrant for violation of Law 1,340/88, for the same reason he was under house arrest.

The fact was communicated to the prosecutor Liliana Denise Duarte.

POLICEMAN WOULD HAVE ELIMINATED SELF AFTER DISCUSSING WITH HIS PARTNER

YBY YAU. CONCEPTION. (Special Envoy) An Inspector officer of the National Police, would have taken his life on Sunday night, and his body was in his house in the neighborhood Hechapyrá.

The agent would have committed suicide after having an argument with his partner and was identified as Inspector Officer Carlos Enmanuel Ocholasky García, 35, who served at Azotey police station 35.

Agents from Yby Yau police station 7 indicated that the agent called his father and told him that he had had an argument with his partner and that he would take his own life. The man called 911 and when the agents went to the house they could do nothing.

MOTOCHORROS SHOT HIM AND STOLEN 36 MILLION

CAPIATA. CENTRAL DISCOUNT. (Special Envoy) Two motorcycles shot a young man to rob him of 36 million guaraníes. The wounded man was treated at the Capiatá District Hospital, after 11 in the morning.

Agents from the 8 Central police station identified the victim as 27-year-old Elvio Samaniego González, who received a wound presumably caused by a gunshot to the abdomen with an entry and exit hole.

The alleged assault occurred in the vicinity of his home Jurisdiction of Police Station No. 001 Kennedy.-

The victim stated that on the day of the date he was in the plaza of the Cicomar Fraction, organizing the final of a soccer tournament.

He added, he set out to go to his home, which is located approximately 200 meters from the square, during the journey he was intercepted by two GUYS who were aboard a Taiga brand motorcycle, red, collector type.

The strangers wore a dark-colored shirt and pants, similar to what the technical support staff of telephone companies use.

The companion, getting off the bicycle, hit him at the height of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. At that moment, the shot was fired and they stripped him of a fanny pack containing cash, specifically the sum of thirty-six million.

