Police fear presence of armed groups on the Cali-Buenaventura road

The more than 400,000 inhabitants of Buenaventura continue to be terrified by the recent violent events that the port city of Valle del Cauca has suffered.

The situation has to do with the fact that hooded men with long and short weapons announce that they are defending themselves in a warlike and bloody manner against a gang called ‘Los Jalisco’.

Among the more than 48 murders this year in Buenaventura, in addition to the members of the gangs that dispute arms and drugs, the ‘Shottas’ and the ‘Espartanos’; Unfortunately the victims are also from the community.

Given this situation, the Metropolitan Police of Cali and other entities in charge of security seek to prevent the leaders of these gangs from moving to the capital of the Valley.

As a first measure, mobile checkpoints will be installed along the road to Buenaventura.

“We have information about what is happening in that area,” said the commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, General José Daniel Gualdrón.

According to the official, there would be a presence of armed groups in this road corridor. In addition, General Gualdrón indicated that no presence in Cali of gang members from the city of Puerto del Valle has been detected.

Governor’s position:

“Mr. President, Gustavo Petro and Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, on behalf of Valle del Cauca, please request the militarization of the entire Special District of Buenaventura, immediately. It is urgent to protect the community and put an end to illegal economies. It is urgent to protect the community and put an end to illegal economies. Buenaventura needs the Army to arrive, occupy the entire territory, protect the community and stay. It is necessary that the people of Buenos Aires know that the authority is exercised by the State and not by criminal gangs,” said Clara Luz Roldán, governor of Valle in a statement.

“Our regional efforts need the support of the national government; hence the importance of effective action in the peace tables of the National Government and the dialogues continue, but with a strong and permanent military presence”, he added. The president announced that a reward bag of up to $200 million was established for the capture of the ringleaders.

Guilds response:

“We know that the situation in Buenaventura requires state intervention that includes an extraordinary social investment, but right now we are talking about prioritizing the life and safety of the port’s inhabitants. In particular, we are concerned about the insecurity situation that has intensified in Buenaventura. This problem is added to the already existing economic and social situation that this port has historically faced. It is imperative that Buenaventura has a joint command that articulates the different forces and from where there is a greater deployment of force, intelligence and operational capacity, to immediately implement actions to combat the public order situation generated by criminal gangs. ”, the unions stated in a letter to the National Government.

Keep in mind:

– According to the Bishop of Buenaventura, the truce between ‘Shottas and ‘Espartanos’ lasted 9 months, from last September to March.

– In this month of July, both armed groups are expected to begin socio-legal dialogues with the National Government and the support of the Church.

It is imperative that Buenaventura have a joint command that articulates the different forces and from where there is a greater deployment of force, intelligence and operational capacity.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

