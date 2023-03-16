



A new filtered audio by a digital medium left in evidence a conversation among the generals John Ponce, administrative-financial coordinator of the National Police; and Mauro Vargasgeneral inspector of the institution, who would have agreed to stop the investigation of the case ‘Trojan Lion‘, what would bind a Danilo Carrerabrother-in-law of President Guillermo Lasso, with the albanian mafia.

This action cost the officers their jobs.

According to confirmed Fausto SalinasCommander General of the National Police, the ggenerals requested voluntary leave from the police ranks, this after President Guillermo Lasso requested his dismissal.

After make the audio public and through a statement, the president denied that he gave the order that the case be archived and pointed out that this was dismissed by the Prosecutor’s Office for not finding the merits to continue with the investigation.

In addition, according to Lasso, he has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to reopen the investigation and to investigate his brother-in-law, although he had previously defended him. (ASM)-(I)