POLICE HITNESS « CDE News

24 PEOPLE APPRECIATED DUE TO RIOTS

CENTRAL DEPARTMENT (Special envoy) After the end of the sports match between the Cerro Porteño and Sportivo Luqueño clubs, played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium and as a result of disturbances caused by bullying from the same club, the Police apprehended 24 people. Among them a person of Colombian nationality, a minor who was handed over to his parents and five women who are at the headquarters of the Department of Tourist Security. The intervention was carried out by personnel from the 2nd Police Station, with the support of the 1st Police Station and riot control personnel.

The apprehended are in the 2nd Police Station, available to the competent authorities.

THEY ARREST A STREET DRUGS SELLER.

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Special envoy) The detainee was walking and offering drugs on the public road at km 9 Monday, in Ciudad del Este. This is Alex Junior Méreles Ortigoza, 26 years old, who has a Background Record for 1- Sup. Fact of Breach of the Legal Food Duty, individualized 2413/2020 and 2- Sup. Fact of Violation of Law 1881 that Modifies the Law 1340, individualized as cause No. 10254/2022.

From his possession it was possible to seize a black backpack, type of leatherette, of the WMT brand, in whose compartments it contained 1)-sixteen transparent bags of the vacuum packed type, containing herbaceous substance of alleged marijuana, of approx. 500 grams. 2)-thirty-four type of ice bags that contained sup. chopped marijuana of 300 grams each approx. 3)- twenty-one little bows of whitish substance of alleged cocaine, approx. one gram each. 4)- two boxes of ceded paper, one from the Brown brand and the other from Zoma, 5)- A black fanny pack, from the Jingpin Bag brand, 6)- A high-precision scale, metal in color, 7)- several airtight, ice-type bags.

A type black garbage bag, which contained the following; 1)- A brown packaged object of approximately 3 kg, which when verified contained presumed marijuana inside, 2)- Two transparent bags containing presumed marijuana each weighing approximately 500 grams.

The detainee was allegedly selling and offering the drugs, for which the investigators carried out a search and managed to apprehend him.

It was left in charge of the specialized Unit for the fight against drug trafficking.

WOMAN EXTORTED HER FORMER WORK PARTNER

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) The fiscal agent Óscar Delfino led a controlled delivery procedure in the framework of an extortion case. Andrea Carolina Martínez (45) was arrested, who will be charged.

The operation was carried out this Wednesday through joint work with the National Police, in a house located on Ayolas streets, almost Delfín Chamorro, in Barrio Obrero.

Similarly, the fiscal agent ordered the seizure of a cell phone and cash, whose origin would be extortion.

According to the records, the woman maintained a working relationship with the alleged victim, and in this context she would have extorted them, even already receiving G. 2,000,000 in such a way 10 days ago. The now detainee would have threatened the victim that she would reveal intimate issues that would affect her relationship.

The extortions began when both were separated from the company where they worked.

The National Police has the call center *377 for all these complaints from Monday to Monday.

A TON OF MARIJUANA SEIZED IN THE ITAIPU LAKE

INTERNATIONAL (Special Envoy) The drug was taken in a boat from the Paraguayan coast. The crewman managed to flee.

The Brazilian public security forces made an important seizure in Lake Itaipu, in the city of Santa Helena (PR). The drug was brought from Paraguay in a boat.

The operation brought together the Federal, Military and Civil Police, through the special groups BPFron, COPE and BOPE.

The vessel was carrying several bales of marijuana, which totaled one ton of marijuana. The crew member fled, abandoning the cargo and the boat.

The boat and the drug were taken to the Federal Police office in Foz do Yguazú, for the rigorous procedure.

comment

comment