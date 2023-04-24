Home » Police Huila anticipate operations this weekend
Police Huila anticipate operations this weekend

Police Huila anticipate operations this weekend

The control plans deployed during the weekend in the Huila Police Department, led to the capture of 14 people, involved in different crimes, the seizure of 15 livestock, 3 traumatic weapons and 51 sharp blades. Likewise, the recovery of 6 motorcycles and 7 cell phones that were stolen.

At the same time, the seizure of more than 50,000 doses of marijuana was achieved in different cases of capture and seizure of substances, where it is highlighted that, in control plans at kilometer 1 via La Plata – Inza Cauca, Police managed to seize 50 kilos of marijuana that were transported in a public service vehicle by one of the passengers who had two suitcases loaded with the drug.

Regarding the application of the Code of Coexistence and Citizen Security, 64 subpoena orders were imposed for behaviors contrary to coexistence, with the most recurring offenses being those that put life and integrity at risk, 51 carrying weapons, sharp, sharp elements or similar and 10 carrying or consuming prohibited substances in public spaces, it should be noted that the municipalities with the highest rate of infractions are Garzón 15, Pitalito 9 and Tello with 4.

In terms of mobility, the Police indicated that more than 52,000 vehicles moved through the Department’s roads. Similarly, in the jurisdiction of the Huila Police, in the different control areas to prevent road accidents, a total of 106 subpoena orders were imposed, of these, 44 for not having a driver’s license.

The Huila Police Department called on citizens to be part of the civic participation network of the municipalities, as well as to report and denounce people who break the law and create anxiety in the community.

