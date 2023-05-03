Police imposed 376 subpoenas on people during the Vallenato Festival

Despite the fact that the authorities of the Police and the municipal administration of Valledupar showed a positive balance during the celebration of the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival, during these days 376 subpoena orders were imposed for violation of traffic regulations, of these six were for driving while intoxicated.

Likewise, the Institution received 8,669 calls to the 123 emergency line, of these only 726 effective cases, which is administrative wear and tear. Most of the calls were due to fights and intolerance problems.

It should be noted that during the days of the Festival, 32 events were held, which were attended as far as possible by the 1,000 men and women of the Police who came to reinforce security in the city, with 14 daily checkpoints and from the air with four drones that covered all the shows and large crowds.

However, it should be noted that there were three deaths in two traffic accidents, one murder, a multiple and street fight in the ninth race in the La Fuente sector, and the notorious robbery of the armored valuables truck of the Brinks company, whose criminals tried to steal more than 1,600 million pesos. For this last fact, five people are being prosecuted for different crimes.

