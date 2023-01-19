The National Police managed in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, Meta, to frustrate the kidnapping of a minor of only 3 years of agewho minutes before had been kidnapped from inside a commercial establishment near the transport terminal of that municipality.

The kidnapper was a 26-year-old subject of foreign nationality, who boarded a public service vehicle to flee.

The timely complaint by the next of kin and the rapid reaction of members of the Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty (GAULA) in coordination with the different institutional capacities, allowed the deployment of a broad security scheme through the ‘Plan Candado’ over the region of the Altillanura, and through security cameras, it is possible to identify and intercept the vehicle in which this person was traveling with the minor.

The police authorities are still unaware of the reasons that led this subject to carry out the kidnapping action against the infant.

However, with the support of the Childhood and Adolescence Group of the Meta Police and the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), the process for the restoration of the rights of the child is being advanced. “At this time, the minor is under the protection and care of the authorities.

Through our institutional synergy, we continue to carry out prevention, registration and control operations, to guarantee security and citizen coexistence in the department.”, said Colonel Jeison Freddy Sora Cruz, commander of the Meta Police. The captured man was presented and left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, where he must answer judicially and criminally for the crime of kidnapping.