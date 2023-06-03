Police in Shuozhou, Shanxi: Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital has arrested 15 people for alleged crimes Shuozhou Shuozhou Criminal Activities Criminal Behavior_Mobile NetEase

Original Title: Shanxi Shuozhou Police: Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital has arrested 15 people for alleged crimes

The police in Shuozhou, Shanxi recently reported that Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital was involved in illegal and criminal activities such as extortion, fraud, and forced transactions in its medical operations. At present, the public security organs have arrested 15 suspects.

Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital

The Shuocheng Branch of the Shuozhou Public Security Bureau notified the relevant case on its WeChat public account “Pingan Shuocheng” on June 1. The police briefly disclosed the relevant illegal and criminal activities involved in the Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital in the “Notice on Publicly Collecting Illegal and Criminal Clues and Urging Persons Involved in the Case to Surrender”.

The above-mentioned announcement stated that recently, the Shuocheng Branch of the Shuozhou Public Security Bureau detected a suspected illegal and criminal case in the Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital. After investigation, since 2021, Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital has engaged in medical business activities in Shuozhou City, and there have been illegal business activities such as publishing false advertisements to lure patients to seek medical treatment, exaggerating patients’ conditions, and arbitrarily increasing fees, as well as extortion, fraud, and forced transactions. At present, the public security organs have arrested 15 criminal suspects, and the case is still under further investigation.

The Shuozhou police stated in the notice that they encourage the general public to report and expose clues to the crimes committed by the Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital. Victims or insiders who have been illegally violated by the hospital are requested to report the case to the public security organ as soon as possible, report or provide clues and evidence.

The police also “severely urged” the fugitives who had participated in illegal and criminal activities in the Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital to voluntarily surrender and truthfully confess the facts of the crime, and strive for lenient and lighter punishment in accordance with the law.

The Paper inquired about the industrial and commercial registration information and found that Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital, established in 2007, is located at No. 18, Kaifa South Road, Shuocheng District, Shuozhou City. At present, the investor of the hospital is Dong Bingji, who holds 100% of the shares.

According to the administrative punishment records of Shuocheng District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Shuozhou City, in July 2021, Shuozhou Reproductive Hospital was fined 20,000 yuan for “medical device advertisements contained unscientific assertions or guarantees of efficacy”; In July, the hospital was punished by the Shuozhou Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau for “containing false content in the advertisement”.

Wuhan man was invited online to see andrology department and spent 108,000 yuan for 9 days. After complaining, the hospital refunded 70,000 yuan, saying “diagnosis and treatment are all right”



On May 13, Ms. Li, a citizen of Wuhan, told the cover news reporter that she received a refund of 70,000 yuan from Zhongyuan Hospital after she wrote a letter of guarantee that she would “no longer be held accountable”. Earlier, she complained to the media that her son was invited to see the andrology department of the hospital through the Internet, and spent 108,000 yuan in 9 days, questioning that she was “fooled” by the hospital.

Hospital involved

The receiving doctor said that the treatment plan had told the parents in advance that the original plan was to use the equipment for one week of treatment, and then take the medicine for 3 months. People said that the refund of 70,000 yuan was indeed for peace of mind, not because there was a problem with the diagnosis and treatment process.

A man was invited to see andrology online

Spent 108,000 yuan in 9 days and questioned being “fooled”

Ms. Li introduced that her son Xiaoqin is 30 years old and has mild impotence and premature ejaculation.

“When I searched for how to cure this disease on the Internet, the advertisement of Wuhan Zhongyuan Hospital popped up. After chatting online, we added WeChat to each other.” Ms. Li said that the other party asked about the condition and told her that it could be cured for about 10,000 yuan. She took Xiao Qin to the hospital for a detailed examination and treated him as soon as possible.

On May 2, Ms. Li and his wife accompanied Xiao Qin to Zhongyuan Hospital in Wuchang District. After a series of examinations, they were told that Xiao Qin had problems such as impotence, premature ejaculation and low sperm motility, and needed medical treatment. “The treatment that day cost more than 30,000 yuan, so I asked to come back the next day. The next day was more than 4,900 yuan in the morning and 4,900 yuan in the afternoon. It lasted for 9 days, and the total cost of medicine was 108,000 yuan.”

The hospital involved (Photo by Shi Wei)

Ms. Li said that after the treatment on May 10, the doctor prescribed more than 5,000 yuan of medicines for Xiaoqin, including traditional Chinese medicine, western medicine, and 30 tadalafil tablets. “It’s the Viagra that people often say. Xiaoqin took this medicine before, and he would feel dizzy. In addition, the hospital originally said that it only cost more than 10,000 yuan, but now it is almost 10,000 yuan a day, which is faster than cancer patients. Xiaoqin said the doctor told The lesion in his body is like a tree root, and it will grow if it is not cleaned up, so let him continue to treat. We feel fooled, and we don’t know when it will be treated and how much it will cost.”

The family members said they received a refund of 70,000 yuan after writing the letter of guarantee

The hospital said, “It’s all about peace, and there’s no problem with diagnosis and treatment.”

In order to find out the specific condition and treatment of Xiao Qin, at the invitation of Ms. Li, the reporter went to Zhongyuan Hospital with her to understand the situation.

According to the receiving doctor, Xiaoqin’s condition has many symptoms. According to the treatment plan, he needs to be treated with equipment for a week, and then take medicine for 3 months to recover his function. “I have talked to the family about the treatment plan. His cost is above average in our place, and there are others that are more expensive than his. His father said that as long as the disease is cured, money is not a problem.”

The cover news reporter saw on the Internet platform that there have been many similar complaints in the past 10 years. Complainants said marketers said thousands of dollars would cure the disease, but spent tens of thousands of dollars on admission to the hospital.

Hospital involved

Tianyancha information shows that the hospital has been punished by the functional department twice for violating regulations on advertising on the Internet.

The cover news reporter searched the hospital online as a patient, and contacted the customer service staff online through the advertisement. After asking about the condition, the other party firmly told the reporter, “Your disease can be cured”, and then asked to add the price of the WeChat sending event. The reporter asked how long the treatment would take and how much it would cost, and the other party repeatedly called to invite him to the hospital for testing.

On the 13th, Ms. Li told reporters that after going to the hospital for an interview, the hospital contacted her and asked her to write a letter of guarantee of “no further investigation of responsibility”, and then refunded 70,000 yuan. She has reconciled with the hospital.

The person in charge of the hospital, surnamed Zhu, said that the refund has indeed been made, and the reason for the refund is “to calm down the matter, and the diagnosis and treatment are no problem.” The reporter asked about the equipment model of Xiaoqin’s treatment equipment, hoping to invite experts to evaluate the treatment plan. Zhu said that it is inconvenient to inform the media of this information, and if the Health Commission needs to investigate, it can be provided to the Health Commission.