The Urban Police Inspector, Rameth Reales, Preventively suspended the construction of homes located at Carrera 7B with Calle 45 in the San Fernando de Valledupar neighborhood to avoid irreparable damage to the urban integrity of the municipality.

Reales Rois argued that the decision is based on the fact that “in the present property construction activities are underway and to date they have not accredited the corresponding license ”, and that, against this measure, “no appeal proceeds.”

It’s about a project of 68 houses, which has two construction licenses from the Urban Curatorship No. 1 of this capital. However, the owner of the building, Gustavo Fuentes, explained to EL PILÓN that the permits have been “Removing in parts because there are 34 lots and the process is tedious and long.”

THE LICENSES

The businessman said that he has licenses for two lots where there will be corner and median type houses, and for the others it has a viability letter. “I had to pay the urban guidelines, I already did, and this week they are going to give me the other licenses,” said.

Fuentes added that he informed the inspector of these details: “Because I closed the whole lot and cleaned it up, he thought I was doing all the work ahead of him.but I have not raised anything else because so far I only have authorization to build 4 of the 68 homes I have planned”.

OTHER QUESTIONING

It should be mentioned that this is not the only questioning that the work has had, since the territorial direction of the National Institute of Roads (Invías) requested the Valledupar Planning Advisory Office evaluate if the plans of this urbanization could have conflicts with the projected second Valledupar-La Paz road that is in the bidding process.

“In the event that the projected route and the works in question have conflicts, that the pertinent actions be taken,” It was the call from Invías to Municipal Planning.

‘WITHOUT ROAD AFFECTATION’

The Planning advisor, Cecilia Castro, responded that for said review they needed the geometric and definitive design of the new road in specific formats, material that, according to Invías, was delivered three times.

Subsequently, Castro clarified that “The legal team of the Municipal Planning Advisory Office has reviewed the certificate of tradition of the properties denounced by Invías and to date it does not record any measure of road affectation.”

WILL THE MEASURE BE LIFTED?

This Friday March 31 at 4 pm, there will be a hearing in the Valledupar First Police Inspection to confirm or lift the aforementioned measure.

This Friday there will be a hearing to analyze whether the measure is lifted. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

For his part, the president of the Community Action Board of the San Fernando neighborhood, Armando Rincones, expressed through the citizen oversight group of the Pepe Castro metropolitan avenue that the social interest housing project It is important for the inhabitants of the sector who hope to have their own home.