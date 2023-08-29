Police intervened in the person who opposed the burning of the Quran in Sweden – World News

Pakistanli Shahza, Irak originally from Salman Momikaof Pakistan He reacted to the burning of the Qur’an in front of the embassy.

Shahzashouting to Momika from behind the security line, “Please don’t burn the Qur’an, it’s not a good thing you’re doing, I don’t feel well, I can’t sleep. I’m a person who has had a bypass surgery. Why do you keep burning the Qur’an. You are my home in Pakistan. Why are you burning the Quran in front of the embassy. I’m sick, I can’t sleep, please stop this. Why does the police allow this?” said.

Thereupon, Shahza, who was silenced by the police and removed from the area, was detained for a short time.

ShahzaAfter his release, he said that the attacks on the Quran damaged his health.

Heart patient Shahza said, “I asked Momika why she burned the Quran. I said it was not a good thing and I asked her to stop burning the Quran. Swedish politicians need to stop burning the Quran. There are reactions from all over the world and this is Sweden. It is not good for him,” he said.

Action After leaving the scene with an armored police vehicle, Momika was accompanied by 20 police vehicles, 10 of which were armored, and approximately 100 police officers.

