POLICE INTERVENES IN FORMER COPACO PREMISES IN RESPONSE TO INSECURITY IN CIUDAD DEL ESTE « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Police) The complaints about insecurity and latent danger in a problematic area in the center of Ciudad del Este have finally been heard by the National Police. After numerous reports of robberies and assaults in the place by a jaded citizenry, police agents have taken action in a former Copaco location that had become a refuge for drug addicts and thugs. In the operation, two people were arrested and bladed weapons, homemade pipes and illegal substances were confiscated. The authorities declared that they seek to put an end to the nightmare of insecurity that devastated this abandoned point in the vicinity of Lago de la República in the departmental capital.

National Police agents intervened in a former Copaco location located between Monseñor Rodríguez avenue and Route PY02 in Ciudad del Este, in response to numerous complaints of insecurity generated by the presence of drug addicts in the area.

During the operation, two people were arrested and various pieces of evidence were seized, including bladed weapons, homemade pipes, and bundles of marijuana.

The situation at the former Copaco location, which used to house a large number of drug addicts, had become a real red zone. The presence of young drug and alcohol users created an atmosphere of danger and discomfort for both passers-by and residents of nearby Villa Ande.

Despite the accumulated complaints and the efforts of some law enforcement officers who carried out vehicle checks in front of the drug consumption area, the departmental and municipal authorities did not seem to pay due attention to this problem that affected the safety of the citizens.

The operation was carried out by agents from the fourth police station, with the support of the motorized unit and the Lince group. During the intervention, in addition to the arrests, people without documents were identified through fingerprinting.

The police intervention was carried out as a result of a service note issued by the citizen security department of the Alto Paraná Police Directorate, in an effort to address the problem of insecurity in the area. This intervention marks a step forward in the fight against crime and restores hope to the inhabitants of the area.

The situation of addicts in the area is bleak, with some of them camping under tents in subhuman conditions. Others have occupied the abandoned building, turning it into a littered place where they sleep on old mattresses and build campfires.

The community is tired of witnessing this terrible image on a daily basis and facing the risk it represents. In addition, several cases of robberies and thefts have been reported in the surrounding area, presumably perpetrated by young addicts.

Commissioner Humberto Galeano, head of the fourth police station in the Pablo Rojas neighborhood, has indicated that controls will be carried out at different times with the aim of dispersing addicts and preventing them from committing crimes.

With this police intervention, it is hoped that security will be restored in the area and provide peace of mind to the residents and passers-by of Ciudad del Este, who yearn for firm measures to be taken to address this serious problem.

