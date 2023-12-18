Home » Police investigate: Fire in clinic in Frankenthal – two dead found
Police investigate: Fire in clinic in Frankenthal – two dead found

Two dead people were found while extinguishing a fire in the Frankenthal city clinic on Monday evening. The said the Rhine-Palatinate police headquarters. According to the current status of the investigation, three people were seriously injured and other people were injured, including staff from the city clinic. The fire has now been extinguished.

The fire on the second floor was reported around 8:25 p.m., it said. According to initial findings, two wards of the clinic were affected. The police said that no information could yet be given about the amount of property damage. The rest of the hospital operations were not affected by the fire.

The criminal police have started investigations to clarify the cause of the fire and death. The Ludwigshafen criminal police are accepting information. The exact number of injured and the type of injuries have not yet been determined, according to the police.

The fire brigade and police were on site with a large contingent and the area around the city clinic was cordoned off, it was said late in the evening. “The measures are currently ongoing.”

