Police investigate the kidnapping of the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Guayaquil

The official was mobilizing in this vehicle when two armed individuals approached and kidnapped her. Photo Social Networks

Three armed subjects kidnapped María Antonieta Touriz, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Guayaquil, while she was driving with a co-worker in a vehicle on Francisco de Orellana and Benjamín Carrión streets, north of Guayaquil. The police investigate the event to find those responsible.

The event happened at 07:00 this Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Companion testimony

The teacher who accompanied Touriz told Ecuavisa how the kidnapping occurred:

«We were coming, when suddenly they crossed my car and I could no longer pass. Then two come out with pistols each. They tell us to hand over everything and they take the doctor away»

The antisocials also took cell phones, a computer and the teacher’s documents.

police investigation

The National Police reported through its Twitter account that it activated the protocols to “find those responsible and clarify the circumstances of the event.”

