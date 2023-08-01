Police looking for his accomplice

The Cesar Police department ruled this Monday morning on the events that occurred on Sunday morning in the vicinity of the EPS Sanitas de Valledupar when an alleged criminal was run over by the driver of a truck whom he was trying to rob in the sector of the race 19 with calle 9 of this capital.

The events began when the assailant approached his victim and took a chain from him, and then fled with his accomplice. However, the victim, full of helplessness, decided to take a brave and risky action. She started her vehicle and chased the criminals until she reached them near the EPS, but during the attempt to stop them, she collided with a post and another vehicle.

The impact not only left material damage but also the criminal, who was seriously injured with a fracture in one of his legs.

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Wilson Álvarez, reported that the thief was found with a 38-caliber firearm, which was seized and will be presented as evidence in the judicial process.

Regarding the detainee, Colonel Álvarez affirmed that he is stable and under medical attention, while they await his recovery to present him to the competent authorities. However, so far, the accomplice who was driving the motorcycle is still at large.

The Cesar Police reported that they continue to work to find the whereabouts of the second offender and carry out the necessary investigations to fully clarify the incident. He also called on the public to “keep calm and do not take reckless actions in similar situations, it is always better to collaborate with the authorities to guarantee everyone’s safety”.

THE PYLON He learned that the alleged assailant, once he recovers, could face charges for illegal possession of firearms and qualified and aggravated robbery.

Por Yustin Varela

