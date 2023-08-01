Home » Police looking for his accomplice
News

Police looking for his accomplice

by admin
Police looking for his accomplice

The Cesar Police department ruled this Monday morning on the events that occurred on Sunday morning in the vicinity of the EPS Sanitas de Valledupar when an alleged criminal was run over by the driver of a truck whom he was trying to rob in the sector of the race 19 with calle 9 of this capital.

The events began when the assailant approached his victim and took a chain from him, and then fled with his accomplice. However, the victim, full of helplessness, decided to take a brave and risky action. She started her vehicle and chased the criminals until she reached them near the EPS, but during the attempt to stop them, she collided with a post and another vehicle.

The impact not only left material damage but also the criminal, who was seriously injured with a fracture in one of his legs.

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Wilson Álvarez, reported that the thief was found with a 38-caliber firearm, which was seized and will be presented as evidence in the judicial process.

Regarding the detainee, Colonel Álvarez affirmed that he is stable and under medical attention, while they await his recovery to present him to the competent authorities. However, so far, the accomplice who was driving the motorcycle is still at large.

The Cesar Police reported that they continue to work to find the whereabouts of the second offender and carry out the necessary investigations to fully clarify the incident. He also called on the public to “keep calm and do not take reckless actions in similar situations, it is always better to collaborate with the authorities to guarantee everyone’s safety”.

THE PYLON He learned that the alleged assailant, once he recovers, could face charges for illegal possession of firearms and qualified and aggravated robbery.

See also  Matovič was shaken and Heger found out that he was not interested

Por Yustin Varela

You may also like

Strengthening the Construction of Ecological Civilization: Highlights from...

Notice addressed to municipalities with a population of...

They affirm that non-human biological remains have been...

María Fernanda Santa in the direction of the...

assigned municipal contributions for the activities carried out...

It only divided the opposition1

Everything should be fixed in August

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Celebrates 96th Army Day...

Riforma-Mentis, from 1 July the online course to...

Viral emotional video of a Delhi vegetable vendor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy