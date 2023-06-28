Police manage to capture ‘Óscar y Lucho’ with narcotics

In an operation carried out by the National Police in the municipality of Aipe, two individuals known as ‘Óscar’ and ‘Lucho’ were captured, who are accused of having narcotics.

Agents from quadrant 01 of the Aipe Police Station arrested these subjects after receiving information from the public and carrying out registration and control activities. According to the authorities, “Óscar”, 29 years old, and “Lucho”, 24 years old, were supposedly ready to sell around 250 grams of marijuana in the center of the municipality.

The opportune notification of the community and the work of prevention and deterrence on the part of the agents of the quadrant allowed the capture of the suspects in flagrante. Now, “Óscar” and “Lucho” have been made available to the competent authorities, who will determine their legal status.

Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, took the opportunity to appeal to the public, urging them to continue providing valuable information through the 167 Anti-drug hotline. This citizen collaboration is essential to combat the scourge of drug trafficking and protect the youth of the department of Huila.

In another incident, uniformed officers from quadrant 09 attached to the CAI Leesburg, through prevention activities on Calle 25 b with Carrera 1 b in the Reinaldo Matiz neighborhood, in Neiva, managed to capture a person known as “Chamo.”

Observing the police presence, this man fled, achieving his capture meters later, finding 123 doses of marijuana ready to be sold.

The captured will be left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics, where a guarantee control judge will define the judicial situation.

