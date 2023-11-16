Home » Police monitor the Santa Marta – Ciénaga road
Police monitor the Santa Marta – Ciénaga road

The lieutenant colonel Jorge Bernaldeputy commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Policereported that there is a special reaction group on the highway Caribbean trunk between Ciénaga and Tasajera.


Likewise, he emphasized the recent seven arrests of vehicle looters and added that they will continue to use a strong hand against those who commit this type of criminal acts.

“We have made seven arrests in the last week taking into account that there are people who take advantage of a road accident to loot these vehicles. When some type of blockage occurs due to the demand for public services, that is when they take advantage to carry out illegal tolls. We have an intervention group that is reacting to these situations immediately,” said the officer.

Regarding blockages, the balance until noon this Thursday on the road Santa Marta – Barranquilla It is completely normal, however, there is a traffic jam and the vehicles move very slowly due to a traffic accident in Ciénaga, where a minor was allegedly hit by a vehicle.

Recently, the Caribbean Trunk It was the epicenter of chaos due to a monumental traffic jam that delayed travelers for up to eight hours.

There was also looting at the beginning of the last festive weekend. The Colombian National Team faces Brazil at 7:00 pm at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. At least 1,600 police officers will guarantee the safety of those attending the sporting event.

