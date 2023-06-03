POLICE OFFICER COLLECTED G. 60 MILLION TO RELEASE NARCO « Noticias cde

ITAKYRY (Special Envoy) Eight National Police officers are under suspicion of having released a drug dealer in the Itakyry area after seizing a shipment of marijuana.

About eight NCOs serving at the 28th Police Station of Cruce Itakyry and the 21st Substation of San Francisco Javier are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office after a procedure conducted on Tuesday in the Ysatí colony of Itakyry, Alto Paraná.

On that occasion, the seizure of 1,136 kilos of marijuana was made, cargo that had been left in the body of a Ford Ranger truck.

The suspicion of the Public Ministry originated after the conspicuous disappearance of the vehicle, added to the fact that the operation did not result in any detainees.

The fiscal agent Manuel Rojas considers that there are some inconsistencies in the story and does not rule out a possible accusation against these uniformed officers for frustration with the prosecution and criminal execution.

According to the newspaper La Clave, the police officers would have received the sum of G. 60 million to free the drug trafficker responsible for the cargo and let him go with his truck.

In their report, the interveners mention that, unable to open the abandoned truck, they asked a neighbor in the area for help to transfer the marijuana loaves in a van to the police station.

