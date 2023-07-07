Police Officer Injured and Man Killed in Shooting at Kentucky Car Dealer

Bowling Green, KY – A tragic shooting at a car dealer in southern Kentucky left a police officer injured and a man dead, authorities reported. The incident occurred on Thursday night at America’s Car-Mart in Bowling Green.

According to a statement from the Kentucky State Police, the officer sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man involved in the shooting was pronounced dead upon arrival at the same hospital. Further details about the incident have not yet been released by the authorities.

The Bowling Green Police Department took to social media to share the news and requested prayers for their injured colleague. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also tweeted that they are assisting the Bowling Green Police in the investigation of this officer-involved shooting, but no additional information was provided.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his condolences and called for prayers for the injured officer in a tweet. “My heart goes out to the officer and their family during this difficult time. We need to come together, support one another, and pray for the speedy recovery of the officer,” the Governor wrote.

The Kentucky State Police has assigned its Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the shooting further.

This unfortunate incident comes just days after another deadly shooting in Philadelphia, where five individuals were killed and two children were injured in what appears to be a random attack. Similarly, Baltimore saw a shooting incident resulting in two deaths and 28 injuries, including three individuals in critical condition.

As investigations continue into these devastating incidents, the nation remains united in its plea for an end to such senseless violence.

