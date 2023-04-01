Karachi: A police officer was involved in the murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum in Golestan Johar area of ​​Karachi. Atiq ordered the murder.

According to the police, Mufti Abdul Qayyum’s murder was ordered by police officer Muhammad Atiq. Accused Atiq was watching the murder incident live on the CCTV camera.

Police officials say that the accused Atiq had entrusted the murder of 2 more persons to the hired killers. There was a land dispute between the accused and Mufti Abdul Qayyum.