Home News Police officer Muhammad Atiq was involved in the murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum
News

Police officer Muhammad Atiq was involved in the murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum

by admin
Police officer Muhammad Atiq was involved in the murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum

Karachi: A police officer was involved in the murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum in Golestan Johar area of ​​Karachi. Atiq ordered the murder.

According to the police, Mufti Abdul Qayyum’s murder was ordered by police officer Muhammad Atiq. Accused Atiq was watching the murder incident live on the CCTV camera.

Police officials say that the accused Atiq had entrusted the murder of 2 more persons to the hired killers. There was a land dispute between the accused and Mufti Abdul Qayyum.

See also  Beijing will speed up the construction of rehabilitation medicine, and each district will set up at least one rehabilitation hospital and the community health service center will set up a department of rehabilitation medicine.

You may also like

TSJE authorities ensure reliability and transparency of the...

They were found hallucinogenic in Neiva and Aipe

Iran steps up pressure on women without headscarves...

Khalistan movement leader’s video message released from a...

High in artificial intelligence to set ethical rules

ChatGPT: “How to build a bomb?” – The...

The Registry launches a website with information on...

Share cooperation opportunities and welcome a bright future—Boao...

He throws himself from the balcony with his...

Terrorist attack on Pakistan-Iran border in Kech, 4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy