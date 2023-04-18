Police operation in Ludwigsburg: Shots startle residents

A 45-year-old shot from the balcony in Ludwigsburg with a blank pistol. Photo: Oliver Killig/dpa





Shots were fired in the Grünbühl district of Ludwigsburg on Monday evening. The police are initially unable to pinpoint the exact location. She later arrested a 45-year-old man.

Several people dialed the emergency call at the same time on Monday evening after shots were fired in the Grünbühl district of Ludwigsburg. The police searched for the shooter around 10:20 p.m. with several stripes. However, since it was initially not clear where exactly the shots had been fired, the search was difficult. A witness finally gave the decisive clue.

The officers then checked an apartment on Gerhart-Hauptmann-Strasse. The 45-year-old resident turned out to be the shooter and was provisionally arrested. The police discovered a small amount of cannabis in the apartment, and the man also admitted to having previously fired several shots with a blank gun from the balcony of the apartment. He had hidden the gun in the apartment, but then showed the officers where.

The 45-year-old, whose breath alcohol test showed a result of more than two per mille, must expect to be charged with violating the Weapons Act and the Narcotics Act.





