This is not how many visitors to Essen’s Cinemaxx cinema would have imagined their evening: In the middle of the presentation of the film “Creed III – Rocky’s Legacy“Several young visitors misbehaved, threw snacks, climbed over the seats, the police report. The mood in the hall was so high that the cinema staff stopped the film.

Police have to clear the cinema hall

All visitors to the film screening were then asked to leave the cinema hall, which most of them did. Around 40 visitors, however, refused. The Cinemaxx employees called the police. She finally came to the cinema on Berliner Platz in the city center with several patrol cars.

In the end, according to the police report, the emergency services enforced the house rules and expelled the 40 people from the cinema. Advertisements were not written because no criminal offenses had occurred.

TikTok trend suspected

The police suspect that behind the action, a current trend on the Social-Media-App TikTok could be stuck. In which people in cinema halls would be so literal “such antisocial behavior” show that films would have to be canceled in the end, just as it finally happened on Saturday evening in Essen.

In this context, the police speak of “prospective Social-Media-Stars” and “wannabeinfluencers“, which would provoke such actions. In fact, there are also videos on TikTok that obviously show the incident.

