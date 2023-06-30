Police Planning Official Disabled in Cauca

In a first instance ruling, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sanctioned the head of the Planning Office of the National Police in Cauca with dismissal and general disqualification for 12 years, Mayor Oscar David Bonilla Cuesta (2016), for violating the human dignity of a lieutenant of the institution and engaging in conduct constituting Workplace Harassment.

The Disciplinary Chamber declared the officer disciplinary responsible, who orFrequently used profanity, made hostile, humiliating and despotic commentsridiculed him in front of his subordinates and bosses, disqualified his professional work and made dishonorable accusations towards his good name, human dignity and good reputation.

After analyzing the probative material, the Public Ministry highlighted that Bonilla Cuesta violated the principles of legality, equality and impartiality, by not treating the lieutenant with respect and rectitude, with whom he had a relationship because of the service and whose behavior harmed their rights and self-esteem without any justification of any kind. .

The control body established that the head of the Planning office was unaware of the functional duties and it had a considerable impact on the principles of the administrative function, since it omitted its duty to treat the personnel with whom it worked with respect and impartiality.

Finally, the Entity confirmed that the officer acted consciously in contravention of his functional duties, for which reason the offense committed was classified as very serious committed as fraud. The ruling can be appealed before the office of the Attorney General of the Nation.