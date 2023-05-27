Police present suspects of having murdered a policeman in Chalatenango – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) presented tonight 3 subjects accused of having murdered police officer Maximinio Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, on May 16 in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in the department of Chalatenango.

«For these 3 terrorists from the MS13, the future awaits them. #BLIND as punishment for his crime,” said the police corporation.

Those captured have been identified as Salvador Enrique Portillo Landaverde, alias C4; José Armando Ochoa Gutiérrez, alias Sapo, Verde or Viejo Montes; and Francis Antonio Gómez Calderón, alias Monkey or Mono.

During the act before the press, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, was also present, who pointed out that the capture is a sign that the security cabinet is committed to the transformation of the country. “The capture of these 3 cowardly terrorists is demonstrating to society that the institutions that we represent, the Security Cabinet, are committed to transforming this country, a country where the rule of law prevails,” he said.

After the assassination of the agent, a strong search operation for those involved was mounted in the area and surroundings, while President Nayib Bukele ordered a military siege of 5,000 soldiers and 500 police officers to pursue the terrorists.

“Military siege with 2 missions, one to do justice against those who cowardly killed our police officer Maximino Vásquez and the other to eradicate the Fulton Locos Salvatruchos clique from the municipality of Nueva Concepción,” added Villatoro.

Among the detainees, the gunman has been identified, that is, the person who shot the police officer. This is presumably the subject identified as Portillo Landaverde, alias C4, 27 years old, who has the rank of gunman within the gang.

Salvador Enrique Portillo Landaverde, alias C4, is the subject identified as the one who shot at the police officer, causing his death on May 16, 2023.

For his part, President Bukele reiterated that these captures have fulfilled the promise that those responsible for the murder would be brought to justice. We promised that they would pay dearly for the murder of our hero. We destroyed his clique, we arrested his coworkers, we arrested his leader, and today, we arrested the 3 killers. They will never cause terror in our country again,” he assured.