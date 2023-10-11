Home » Police recommendation: winter tires should be put on now
by admin
Studded tire. Photo: Urmas Lauri Naasthrehv. Photo: Urmas Lauri

While you can normally start using studded tires from October 15, the police recommend that you do it now, considering the frosty nights of the last few days.

According to Taavi Kirsi, the head of the North Prefecture’s traffic supervision service, winter road conditions are not far away and it is worth checking the weather forecast before starting the drive.

“Choose a speed appropriate to the road conditions and do not make dangerous maneuvers. If you can, install winter tires today, be they lamellar or studded. Be sure to check before installing winter tires that they are not too old or worn, if necessary, consult a tire workshop. Safety is first and foremost, and it’s not worth saving on tires,” Kirss told BNS and wishes drivers safe driving.

Studded tires can be used on the vehicle from October 15 to March 31. As an exception, in the event of winter road and weather conditions, studded tires may be used from October 1 to April 30.

