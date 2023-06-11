Home » Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a woman in Neiva
News

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a woman in Neiva

by admin
Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a woman in Neiva

In commune 8 of the city of Neiva, authorities managed to recover a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

The police action took place when members of the Community Management Group were carrying out background control and verification activities in the Panorama neighborhood. During the procedure, a Suzuki Best brand motorcycle was identified that was abandoned on public roads, specifically in race 29 with diagonal 1 C.

When requesting the history of the vehicle, it was discovered that the motorcycle was listed as stolen, reported for the crimes of aggravated theft and breach of trust. It was immediately seized and returned to its rightful owner.

The owner of the motorcycle expressed her deep gratitude to the National Police for the timely and effective action that allowed her work tool to be recovered. The return of this vehicle represents an important relief for the victim and another achievement in the fight against crime in the city.

The authorities call on the public to report any situation that affects security through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol. Citizen collaboration is fundamental in the prevention and combat of crimes, allowing the maintenance of tranquility and peace in the community.

It may interest you: Leader of “Los Jordan” was captured in La Plata, Huila

In another isolated incident, quadrant 35 attached to CAI Palmas, in a quick reaction and citizen complaint, managed to capture a 28-year-old subject known as “Cholo Campo” on 20b street with carrera 42, who moments before, presumably and using a sharp weapon to intimidate, he managed to deprive a citizen of the sector of the cell phone.

See also  Economy: US stock exchanges are falling - economic worries are spreading

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy