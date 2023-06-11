Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a woman in Neiva

In commune 8 of the city of Neiva, authorities managed to recover a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

The police action took place when members of the Community Management Group were carrying out background control and verification activities in the Panorama neighborhood. During the procedure, a Suzuki Best brand motorcycle was identified that was abandoned on public roads, specifically in race 29 with diagonal 1 C.

When requesting the history of the vehicle, it was discovered that the motorcycle was listed as stolen, reported for the crimes of aggravated theft and breach of trust. It was immediately seized and returned to its rightful owner.

The owner of the motorcycle expressed her deep gratitude to the National Police for the timely and effective action that allowed her work tool to be recovered. The return of this vehicle represents an important relief for the victim and another achievement in the fight against crime in the city.

The authorities call on the public to report any situation that affects security through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol. Citizen collaboration is fundamental in the prevention and combat of crimes, allowing the maintenance of tranquility and peace in the community.

In another isolated incident, quadrant 35 attached to CAI Palmas, in a quick reaction and citizen complaint, managed to capture a 28-year-old subject known as “Cholo Campo” on 20b street with carrera 42, who moments before, presumably and using a sharp weapon to intimidate, he managed to deprive a citizen of the sector of the cell phone.