After the serious disturbances of public order and irregular retentions in Caquetá, the authorities announced that the recently released policemen are already in their homes.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 3, the peasants and indigenous people who had detained the personnel of the Emerald Energy oil company and more than 70 policemen, reached an agreement with the authorities of the national order to release all the people.

Thus, police officers from the Dialogue and Order Maintenance Unit number 7, who are attached to the Neiva Metropolitan Police, were released and transferred to their hometown.

The police released in San Vicente del Caguan are already in their homes. With white balloons and cheers, the uniformed men who lived through distressing moments amid the illegal detentions were received.

“Uniformed officers from @PoliciaColombia, released today in Caquetá, were reunited with their relatives and colleagues in Neiva, Huila. These brave men will continue to work for Colombians!” the Ministry of Defense announced through its Twitter account.

It is worth remembering that 78 National Police officers were detained. Of these, 75 returned to the Neiva command, two stayed with their families in San Vicente del Caguan, and one was killed in the middle of the confrontations.

Brigadier General José Luis Ramírez Hinestroza, commander of the National Unity and Maintenance of Order, highlighted the reception that the general population gave to the uniformed officers.

“We have seen these expressions of affection and support that they have given us, I wanted to receive my men in San Vicente del Caguan and today I am accompanying them in the reunion with their families,” said General Ramírez, quoted by the radio station RCN Radio.

“It is a day of happiness, of reunion with them, of feeling immense joy, to the parents of the family we always express the effort of course on the part of the institution to achieve this release and the meeting was achieved,” he added.

President Petro asked to go to dialogue and put violent actions aside

After the release of the police officers in San Vicente del Caguan, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, expressed his gratitude for the intervention that allowed the uniformed officers to return to their homes.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Minister of Defense and the Interior, fundamentally, the release of all Police personnel and oil company officials who were held by the peasants in San Vicente del Caguan has been achieved,” he said in a video. posted on their social media.

Likewise, he pointed out that the situation in that area of ​​the country is an issue that should lead to a reconsideration of many issues around the treatment of the social conflict in Colombia.

In this line, he assured that he will personally go to talk with the peasants about their needs, their complaints and their claims. However, he rejected the acts of violence and asked that dialogue always be used.

“I ask the entire popular movement in general, peasant, rural, urban, that this is a government for dialogue, this is a government that belongs to them, and to that extent the violent actions practically destroy the possibility, not only of having a progressive popular government but the very paths of peace”, added President Petro.

The reason for the protests in San Vicente del Caguan

The public order emergency in the Los Pozos sector, in San Vicente del Caguán, began more than 40 days ago when peasant organizations from the departments of Guaviare and Caquetá began a series of demonstrations against the Esmerald Energy oil company, denouncing social and environmental damage. on behalf of the company in the region.

Among the demands of the community to the oil company was the paving of 42 kilometers of the road that connects the village with the urban area of ​​San Vicente del Caguan.

“Tired of the misery and poverty, the communities have decided to enter this peaceful demonstration and not allow the mobility of any logistics of this oil company, as long as the president and a government delegation that seeks to give an outlet to the social and environmental problems that the territories have”, explained Michel Guevara, a peasant leader in San Vicente del Caguan, to the newspaper El Colombiano.

Within the framework of the protests against the oil company, the peasants detained 53 tractor-trailers for several days and only until March 1 did they allow them to leave the area.

Subsequently, on the morning of Thursday, March 2, they forcibly entered the facilities of the Chinese company where a fire broke out and a confrontation with members of the Police.

In the midst of the confrontations, a member of the Indigenous Guard and a policeman, identified as Subintendent Ricardo Monroy, died. Furthermore, it was then that the illegal withholdings occurred. with Infobae

