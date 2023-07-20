Police remove protesters who reached the exterior of the Peruvian Congress

Police clash with demonstrators during protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress today, in Lima (Peru). The Peruvian National Police (PNP) withdrew the hundreds of protesters who arrived this Wednesday outside the Congress and directed them towards other points in the center of Lima, at the end of the protest march called by social groups to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. Photo EFE/ Aldair Mejia

The Peruvian National Police (PNP) withdrew the hundreds of protesters who arrived this Wednesday outside the Congress and directed them towards other points in the center of Lima, at the end of the protest march called by social groups to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

The Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who reached the outside of Parliament, a building that was surrounded by a police fence and metal bars to prevent access.

A group of protesters was led by the Police towards a bridge that communicates with the Rímac district, while another group was forced to go back towards the University Park, where the police fence that blocked the entrance to Abancay Avenue was located.

The protesters threw objects engulfed in flames, stones and water bottles at the Police to try not to be evicted from the historic center, but the agents advanced protected with their shields.

A few minutes earlier, the protesters had managed to break through a police fence in the University Park to enter Abancay Avenue, where the Congress headquarters are located.

This is how the day of the Third Taking of Lima ends #19J. Citizenship dances to the rhythm of ‘Dina Asesina’ as an act of protest and rejection of the current regime of Dina Boluarte.

Mobilization against Boluarte

The mobilization that brought together social, political, union and student organizations passed peacefully in its movement between the Dos de Mayo and San Martín squares, but halfway there, it stopped in front of a police fence that prevented access to Abancay avenue , which crosses a good part of the center of the capital.

At the end of that avenue is the Parliament building, which remained closed and guarded by the National Police with tanks and other mobile units.

The demonstrators began to push the shields of the police officers and throw water bottles and other objects to break the siege, and they finally succeeded after a confrontation, in which there was no shortage of tear gas and smoke bombs.

The Police detained a protester who faced the agents wrapped in a flag.

A group of agents went on motorcycles to another access point to Congress to prevent the massive arrival of protesters, while a greater number of police officers went to block the passage on the avenue.

Once there, local television showed the president of Congress, José Williams, watching from a balcony the protesters who continued to arrive outside, a situation that had not occurred in the protest mobilizations of the previous months.

Despite the fact that the protesters have not shown confrontational intentions, as they did in previous waves of protests, the Police reinforced their presence outside Congress with a large number of agents who came out from inside Parliament.

