Home » Police ruled for the homicide of a patrolman in the rural area of ​​Sogamoso
News

Police ruled for the homicide of a patrolman in the rural area of ​​Sogamoso

by admin
Police ruled for the homicide of a patrolman in the rural area of ​​Sogamoso

The command of the Boyacá Police Department ruled on the homicide of patrolman Iván Leonardo Acevedo Gutiérrez in Sogamoso, which occurred this Saturday in the village of Morcá.

According to the statement, on Saturday, July 22, at approximately 5:00 p.m., there was a multiple fight on public roads, exactly in the village of Morcá, jurisdiction of the municipality of Sogamoso. As a result of it, patrolman Iván Leonardo Acevedo Gutiérrez, 30 years old, a professional technician in the Police Service, died.

The official, attached to the Sogamoso Police Station, at the time of the events was in an administrative situation of rest to present the contest prior to the promotion course to the rank of sub-intendent.

Immediately the units of the Sijín went to the place to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse and neighborhood work, in order to achieve the identification, location and prosecution of the alleged perpetrators of the act. Based on the foregoing, it was possible to establish that the official’s body did not present any stab wounds, however, he presented bruises at the level of the head, occipital region, apparently caused by a blunt object.

At the site, a procedure was carried out to capture two men, who would be involved in the homicide. In the next few hours, the hearings to legalize the capture and imputation of charges will be held.

In coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, all investigation and investigation tasks are being carried out to clarify this unfortunate event.

See also  Identified the man who jumped from the bridge in the river Upía dying – news

Source: Boyacá Police

You may also like

Bad weather in Milan, roofs uncovered and fallen...

Twitter changes its logo to «X»

Relive the goals of the triumph of the...

Chinese Communist Party Focuses on Economic Work and...

Tourism, almost 2 million unlocked in the Alessandria...

Teacher perrea with student at graduation party

Summer 2023: Breaking Meteorological Records and the Impact...

Homicide after fight in Río de Oro: they...

‘One hundred thousand none’, music fight for women...

The Guayaquil Culture Network shares the Historical Formation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy