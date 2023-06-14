Home » Police seize a ton of cocaine camouflaged in a truck in Napo
News

Police seize a ton of cocaine camouflaged in a truck in Napo

by admin
Police seize a ton of cocaine camouflaged in a truck in Napo

The drug was hidden in the drawer of a truck, in Napo.


Napo.- The National Police seized one ton of cocaine hydrochloridewhich was hidden in the wooden structure of the drawer of a truck that circulated in the Pungarayacu sector, in the province of Napo.

According to data from the police institution, the amount of drugs seized is equivalent to more than 1 million doses. The operation is described as a blow to micro-trafficking.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that in the next few hours, it will formulate criminal charges against Klever Fernando N.M., driver of the truck inside which a ton of cocaine was found –camouflaged–.

The defendant was detained by special groups of the National Police. (YO)

previous article10 Colombian people deprived of liberty are repatriated

See also  State Police Competition: call for 15 athletes - breaking latest news

You may also like

Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating...

Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides...

UNESCO included Tribugá-Cupica-Baudó as a new biosphere reserve

Day of Encounter | News.at

They install high-speed internet in the park of...

Petro arrives in Germany to seek investment with...

Charitable deeds highlight the temperature of the city...

A7 in Hamburg: Northbound section closed | >...

429 kilos of drugs are seized from the...

Three people have been victims of dog attacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy