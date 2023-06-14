Police seize a ton of cocaine camouflaged in a truck in Napo





Napo.- The National Police seized one ton of cocaine hydrochloridewhich was hidden in the wooden structure of the drawer of a truck that circulated in the Pungarayacu sector, in the province of Napo.

According to data from the police institution, the amount of drugs seized is equivalent to more than 1 million doses. The operation is described as a blow to micro-trafficking.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that in the next few hours, it will formulate criminal charges against Klever Fernando N.M., driver of the truck inside which a ton of cocaine was found –camouflaged–.

The defendant was detained by special groups of the National Police. (YO)