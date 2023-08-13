Police Seize Thousands of Smuggled Crocodile Skins in Honghe, Yunnan

Honghe, Yunnan: Police Seize Thousands of Smuggled Crocodile Skins

12:00, August 13, 2023 – In a recent operation, the Chengguan Border Police Station of the Honghe Border Management Detachment in Yunnan successfully seized thousands of smuggled crocodile skins. The operation took place on August 11, when the police discovered 12 bags of suspected smuggled goods in a bush during a routine patrol along the Sino-Vietnamese border.

Upon examination, it was found that the bags contained a total of 1,447 crocodile skins and 964 crocodile belts. The length of the skins varied from 0.75 meters to 1.4 meters, while the belts ranged from 1.1 meters to 1.4 meters in length. The estimated value of the seized items exceeds 3 million yuan.

The case has now been handed over to the local forestry public security department for further investigation. Authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of the illegal smuggling operation and bring the culprits to justice.

The illegal trade of crocodile skins is a serious offense as it poses a threat to wildlife conservation efforts and disrupts the balance of ecosystems. The Honghe Border Management Detachment, along with other law enforcement agencies, remains committed to combating wildlife trafficking and protecting endangered species.

The successful operation highlights the dedication and effectiveness of the Chengguan Border Police Station in safeguarding national borders and preventing the illegal trade of wildlife products. Their efforts reflect the commitment of Chinese law enforcement agencies to combatting smuggling and preserving the country’s natural heritage.

The China News Network supports the actions taken by the Honghe Border Management Detachment and encourages continued efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade. By staying vigilant and working collaboratively, we can preserve the diversity of wildlife and protect endangered species for future generations.

Editor in charge: Ji Xiang

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. Unauthorized use will result in legal consequences as per the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

