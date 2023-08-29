Police seize weapons in a bakery oven in Cali

The Metropolitan Police of Cali, in its offensive against organized crime, managed to seize an arsenal of weapons in the last hours which were transferred to the interior of a bakery oven. One person was captured.

The event occurred in the last 24 hours in the midst of operations carried out by the National Police and the Secretary of Security and Justice of Caliwithin the framework of Shock Plan ‘Security 360′.

According to the authorities, members of the public force were carrying out inspection work at the Cali Bus Terminal and after registering merchandise belonging to inter-municipal transport passengers, they noticed the presence of an industrial artifact.

Thus, the uniformed officers noticed that it was an oven used in bakeries, specifically for baking pandebonos, and after reviewing it they realized that it contained a set of firearms.

Immediately, the authorities surrounded the area and seized the oven, as well as the weapons arsenal, in addition, they managed to capture a man suspected of being the transporter of war merchandise.

In this way, the Metropolitan Police of Cali managed to seize 2 grenade launchers, 3 rifles, 10 40mm grenades, machine gun components, high caliber chargers and accessories for firearms, valued at 60 million pesos.

According to General José Daniel Gualdrón, commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, the uniformed officers managed to find the war artifacts after noticing that It was not normal to send a machine of this size by parcel.

Additionally, they perceived a strange behavior in the alleged criminal who was going to send said oven, presumably, to Llorente, Nariño.

“This person who was carrying the oven, apparently, his movements, his characteristics, showed that he was worried, scared, and needed it. The policemen check the oven and on the bottom part they have soldering points, which is not normal,” said General Gualdrón.

Therefore, after checking the oven, they proceeded to uncover it and They found the weapons, as well as other elements of war, and, subsequently, they apprehended the man, who was made available to the competent authorities.

Finally, it was learned that in another sector of the city, police officers also managed to find suspected criminals who had firearms in their possession, proceeding with their capture.

Thanks to the Plan Clash ‘360 Security’ strategy, @PoliciaCali achieved a significant capture.

Through a merchandise inspection procedure within the Transport Terminal, our uniformed officers identified a discovery inside a bakery oven: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/eeT4xfdgcC – Security and Justice (@SeguridadCali) August 29, 2023

