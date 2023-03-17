JOB. The uniformed men changed the roof of the building among other arrangements.

Help came to a low-income family whose home is in the sector of Huachi the Sorrowful this Thursday March 16, 2023.

They were agents of the Community Police of the Ambato Sur District, who came to this space to regenerate it. The change of roof tiles dilapidated property, as well as cleaning the space and its surroundings, was part of the work carried out by the gendarmes in coordination with the Political Tenure of Totoras.

For damage to the property, the inhabitants of the house could not develop normally within the site, especially in this rainy season, with this work, it is expected improve somewhat the quality of life of these people.

Labor

The uniformed men went to the site loading everything you need to fulfill the task. Grateful were the inhabitants benefited from that action, who attentively observed the work carried out by the officials.

residents of the town, congratularon the actions of the police. “We are glad that the Police are also aware of these things, es worthy of congratulations what they do ”, assured Gloria Ramírez. (MAG)