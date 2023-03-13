On March 12, around 2:25 a.m., the police received a report that a 17-year-old girl attacked her 43-year-old mother in Haapsalu, as a result of which she was injured.

The 43-year-old woman was helped by her 42-year-old partner. Then the acquaintances of the daughter of the family, a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old young man, intervened in the conflict.

The young men hit a 42-year-old man, who was also injured.